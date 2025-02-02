Every now and then curiosity doesn’t just kill the cat, it makes its entire life implode. In that vein, Following transforms the age-old voyeur trope into a tense situation where seeing too much is just as risky as knowing too little. The movie itself shines the spotlight on Koo Jung-Tae (Byun Yo-han), a real estate agent whose interest in his client’s personal lives is as creepy as it is unsettling. His M.O. involves slipping into their homes while they are away, but it’s not to steal anything in the traditional sense of the act. It’s more of a way to keep an eye on them, capturing moments they would rather not share with a total stranger. Unfortunately, his little hobby goes off the rails when he becomes fixated on Han So-Ra (Shin Hye-sun), a social media influencer whose life seems picture-perfect at face value.

Perhaps Following resonates a lot more since we’re smack in the middle of the age of constant surveillance and digital personas. The film itself plays on the ever-present fear of feeling someone is always watching or listening. But instead of completely going left and preying on the fear of intruders, it transforms the idea of control and observation into a deadly game. Following turns the tables and explores what would happen when a voyeur realizes that he isn’t actually in the driver’s seat. In that sense, it is a lot less about watching and more about what happens when “the watched” start watching back.

‘Following’ Shows What Happens When a Stalker Picks the Wrong Target

Image via Content Zio Inc.

If there’s one thing that’s clear, it’s that Jeong-Tae isn’t your average home intruder. He’s not out to steal valuables or ransack homes — his is a more sinister crime. He sifts through their personal effects absorbing every detail of his targets’ lives like some off-the-books detective. The thing about this habit is that it isn’t borne of curiosity, he simply wants control. Jeong-Tae likes knowing what people are like without their masks or facades. In the film, his latest fixation is Han So-Ra and since she’s an influencer and public figure, she ticks all the boxes for the perfect subject. She’s got everything from a perfectly curated life but as he soon learns, there are tons of secrets beneath the surface.

Related The 10 Best Movies About Voyeurism, Ranked "I wonder if it is ethical to watch a man with binoculars and a long-focus lens."

One of the film’s most unsettling moments comes when Jeong-Tae sneaks into So-Ra’s home. It’s then that what starts as a routine snooping session quickly becomes a whole other ball game. A strange detail emerges here and there, from out-of-place objects to the lingering feeling that he’s not alone. Then in one narrative-bending moment, he stumbles upon something that points to the fact that So-Ra knows he’s been there. That’s when things begin to go haywire for the peeping Tom. Up till that moment, Jeong-Tae had the upper hand — he was moving in and out of these people’s homes unseen. In a split second, that illusion of control is gone as he starts to notice things ranging from a door that should be locked to a shadow in the corner of his eye. Worst of all, So-Ra leaves him a message. Don’t be mistaken, it’s not direct, not obvious, but it’s enough to send a shiver down his spine, and unlike his previous targets, she’s not in the dark, she’s waiting.

‘Following’ Is Both a Creepy Thriller and a Smart Satire