“It’s Times Like These” that we are happy creative minds like Dave Grohl’s exist. Today, we learned that Open Road Films has acquired worldwide rights to Studio 666, a new film by Grohl’s band, Foo Fighters.

The film, under the direction of BJ McDonnell, will center around the band as they move into a notorious mansion in Encino that is known for its dark rock and roll history in an attempt to begin recording their long awaited tenth album. Just as the creativity gets flowing, Grohl finds himself dealing with sinister supernatural forces that challenge not only the band’s ability to finish the new album, but also to escape with their lives.

The star-studded film will feature the members of the legendary band, Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee. Adding their well-known talents to the docket will be Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega, and Jeff Garlin.

Of the years and events leading up to this sure to be comedic thriller hit, Grohl said,

After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level… A full length feature horror comedy film. Like most things Foo, STUDIO 666 began with a far fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible. Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album “Medicine at Midnight” (told you that place was haunted!) we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favorite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that fucking ROCKS. And now, with the help of Tom Ortenberg and the team at Open Road Films we can finally let this cat out of the bag after keeping it our best kept secret for two years. Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn. STUDIO 666 will fuck you up.

Fans of classic music film canon, are sure to love this newest addition. Of the fun viewers can expect to enjoy, McDonnell added,

STUDIO 666 is a perfect combination of all things I love. Rock, horror, and comedy all tied together in a very thrilling motion picture. I am so excited to have teamed up with the Foo Fighters to create an old school “Band” movie. It’s been years since we’ve seen something like the Beatles “Help!”, The Monkees “Head”, or “KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park”. Take that 60’s / 70’s old school band film fun, mix it with horror and STUDIO 666 is born! I am so ecstatic for audiences of film and music to come together and enjoy our film

The film is based on a story by Grohl with a screenplay by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes and we won’t need to wait “Everlong” for it as it’s set for theatrical release on February 25, 2022.

