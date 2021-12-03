The Foo Fighters are setting their sights on making a killer record, literally. The band has released a first-look teaser for their upcoming horror film, Studio 666, and it promises to be a trippy ride from start to finish.

The trailer begins with the band setting up and recording a record in a mansion in Encino that is apparently haunted by demonic spirits. As soon as Dave Grohl hits rewind on the recorder, it spins backward and causes Grohl’s eyes to go black, signaling that a demonic spirit has inhabited him. He is then shown flying out of the room, with the other two occupants oblivious to what just happened.

The rest of the 43-second trailer is a mix of what proceeds, with the demon spirits unleashed and raising all kinds of terror on the neighborhood, and one scene appearing to reference Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead as a member of the band unearths a book strikingly similar to the Naturom Demento that played a huge part in that film’s series. The Foo Fighters pack a lot within the short trailer, giving fans a taste of the gory delights coming soon to the big screen.

Image via Foo Fighters

RELATED: There Goes My Hero: Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters Are Making a Horror Movie About a Haunted House

Studio 666 will find Grohl and the rest of the band battling the supernatural spirits to try and finish their new album, and save their own lives in the process. Known for their oddball charm music videos, the Foo Fighters decided now was the time to make a feature film based on the horror-comedies that populated the 80s and 90s. As previously reported by Collider, the mansion that will be the setting for Studio 666 was the same mansion they recorded their last album, Medicine at Midnight, which Grohl believed was haunted. The band teamed up with Open Roads Films to bring the movie to fruition.

Studio 666 is scheduled to be released in theaters on February 25. Check out the teaser trailer below.

Director Mike Mills on 'C'mon C'mon' and Gently Coaching Kids Not to Recognize Joaquin Phoenix as Joker A unique conversation with a unique filmmaker about a unique film.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email