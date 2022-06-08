Foo Fighters are heading back out to play some shows while also paying tribute to their late best friend and cherished percussionist, Taylor Hawkins. In a statement released today, the band revealed their plans to bring the memory of their beloved pal to London and Los Angeles in the form of two mega tribute concerts. Referring to it as a “global event,” the band revealed the first show would be held on September 3 at Wembley Stadium in London with the next to take place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on September 27. The concerts will also provide a wonderful place for Foo Fighters to mourn the loss of Hawkins alongside their longtime fans, for many of whom the drummer’s death hit home.

Leading off their announcement, the band said that “Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee will come together with the Hawkins family to celebrate the life, music and love of their husband, father, brother and bandmate with The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert.” Audiences will not only see the legendary band, but will be treated to performances by several others of the biggest names in the biz, in a lineup that will be revealed shortly. Along with the band’s statement, Hawkins’ widow, Alison Hawkins, also shared her thanks to the late musician’s fans for their “outpouring of love” and went on to say that she and her loved ones “consider every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family.”

Hawkins passed away on March 25 in Bogotá, Colombia while the band was on tour. While his life was cut short, leaving a void in not only the band he called home, but the world of entertainment and percussion as a whole, his passing brought about an enormous amount of love and support from the Foo Fighters community. Hawkins was a member of the band for over two decades, first joining in 1997. At the time, he was touring with Alanis Morissette, but made the move to Foo Fighters when Grohl asked him if he knew any good drummers. The rest is history as throughout his time with Foo Fighters, Hawkins would not only be the backing beat of the band, but would also become celebrated for his voice and songwriting skills. Along with the other members, Hawkins would nab 15 Grammy Awards and have his name added to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

While he’s deeply missed, there is some solace in knowing that Foo Fighters are planning these mega-concerts for fans to gather and share their grief with those who knew Hawkins best. Keep scrolling to check out the event’s poster which you can follow to find Foo Fighters’ full statement.