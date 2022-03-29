While fans mourn the loss of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, the band does too. And more sadness is coming for both fans of the legendary musicians and the members themselves, as today in a Twitter post, the Foo Fighters announced that they’d be canceling all of their upcoming tour dates. The decision, which was not likely an easy one, came out of the need for the band to properly grieve the loss of their close friend and bandmate.

The tweet offered fans an apology paired with regret, saying that “it is with great sadness” that this choice had to be made, adding they were “sorry for and share in the disappointment” surrounding such a heavy conclusion. Wishing their dedicated following the best, the musicians wrote, “let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

The news comes just days after Hawkins’ passing. Taking to Twitter to announce the incredibly shocking news, the Foo Fighters woefully relayed Hawkins’ passing to their fans. The band was in Colombia on tour and preparing to perform in Bogotá as part of the Festival Estéreo Picnic. Hitting the festival circuit, the wave of newly canceled tour destinations will occur in cities such as Memphis, Daytona Beach, and Charlotte. Previously, the entertainers had been making their way through South America, performing in cities including San Isidro, Argentina.

Image via Open Road

RELATED: Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dead at 50

The beat behind the multi Grammy award-winning band, Hawkins held his position behind the kit for twenty-five years. He packed his stick bag and headed in for an audition back in 1997 after original drummer William Goldsmith left. With frontman and founder Dave Grohl rising to fame as the percussionist behind Nirvana, we can’t imagine what the try-out process was like. Throughout the years, the multi instrumentalist would work on projects of his own, but always stayed behind the kick drum with the Foo Fighters. Most recently, the band put a new spin on their talents and starred in a horror-comedy flick titled Studio 666. Hawkins and fellow bandmates, Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee, Chris Shiflett, and Nate Mendel starred alongside Grohl in the film which saw a possessed Grohl attempting to slay his bandmates.

While ticket holding fans must be absolutely devastated to hear about the cancellation, it’s definite that they will understand. When it comes to bands, many listeners relate to the creatives so much that they consider them family, something that is certainly the case here. Check out the Foo Fighters' full announcement below:

Dave Grohl Releasing ‘Dream Window’ Heavy Metal EP Recorded While Filming ‘Studio 666’

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Britta DeVore (471 Articles Published) Britta DeVore is a TV and Movie News contributor for Collider. She has worked writing travel guides, runs her own Instagram travel page, @trektonowhere, and also works in craft beer. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking and playing drums with her bands, Kid Midnight and Watergate. More From Britta DeVore