The Big Picture Food, Inc. 2 exposes the secrets of the food industry, focusing on exploitation and manipulation in every sector.

The documentary highlights ultra-processed food and its impact on culture, immigration, work conditions, and health.

Directed by Robert Kenner and Melissa Robledo, the film explores the effects of COVID-19 on workplace conditions and the broader systemic issues in the food system.

Whenever a documentary gets a sequel, you know that its subject matter is serious enough to warrant further investigation. Collider can reveal exclusively that sixteen years after the release of the revolutionary 2008 documentary Food, Inc. the movie's long overdue sequel is coming to our homes to catch viewers up on what's changed — and what has worsened — about what the American population feeds themselves. Food, Inc. 2 will further expose the food industry's secrets and is available on Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand today. Collider can also share an exclusive sneak peek of the documentary with you below.

Much like the original documentary, Food, Inc. 2 will do a deep dive into how exploitation and manipulation are still elements that happen all across the food industry. They are present in every sector, from farms and plantations to the final product on your table, and the issue is massive because it involves culture, immigration, work conditions, capitalism, ultra-processed food, and many, many others. In our exclusive sneak peek, the documentary makes a brief but extremely clear explanation of what an ultra-processed food is and why it even exists today.

Of course, the Food, Inc. 2 team is not the only voice alerting us to the problems of the food industry. Even satirical news shows like Last Week Tonight outlined the problems with the food industry and how it impacts farmworkers (who work under abysmal conditions), our modern relationship with food delivery apps, and even how problematic chocolate can be.

Why Did They Decide To Make A Sequel to 'Food, Inc.'?

Food, Inc. 2 is directed by Robert Kenner and Melissa Robledo. The duo initially set out to make a film about how COVID-19 has had an impact on workplace conditions, but they soon realized that the scope of their story needed to be much bigger to accommodate the systemic problem that is inherent to a lot of workplaces and specifically in the food system. Once again, they teamed up with investigative authors Michael Pollan (The Omnivore's Dilemma) and Eric Schlosser (Fast Food Nation) to be as thorough as possible when exposing the flaws in the American food system.

In an interview with Cinema Daily US, Kenner revealed what ultimately prompted them to start working on a sequel to Food, Inc.:

"You had tomato workers who weren’t allowed to be tested for COVID, it just exposed the dangers of this system. It went on from there to show that ultimately, the food that these people are producing, this new ultra-processed food that seems to be taking over more and more of the supermarket, is also dangerous for the eater. It’s paying farmers less, destroying the farmland, and making people sicker and sicker. It seemed to be a reason to enter into this field again, come back and make this film."

Food, Inc. 2 arrives on Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand today. You can watch our exclusive sneak peek above.