Food Network is Bringing Back ‘Food Network Challenge’ With Host Ian Ziering

0

Possibly encouraged by the cultural phenomenon that is The Great British Bake Off (otherwise known as “The Pinnacle of Television”), Food Network has ordered a six-episode reboot of Food Network Challenge. The show was a big hit for the Food Network during its original run from 2005 to 2011. Hosting the reboot is Ian Ziering, star of BH90210 and no less than six Sharknado movies.

The show pits a series of wildly talented cake makers, bakers, and sugar artists against each other in two rounds of themed baking challenges, creating “mind-blowing edible works of art” for a chance at a $10,000 prize. Some of the themes for the new reboot include popular movies like A Christmas Story, Back to the Future, and The Wizard of Oz, as well as cultural touchstones like Pokemon and Monopoly. The new series is set to premiere on December 23rd.

“Food Network Challenge gives viewers a front-row seat to the real-life phenomenon that is the world of elite competitive baking,” Food Network president Courtney White said. “The artists competing range from a 19-year-old cake wunderkind who started competing at age 14 to a seasoned cake maker who has been waiting eight years to come to ‘Challenge’ for a rematch.”

Ziering was equally jazzed about his hosting gig. “I’m thrilled to be hosting the return of Food Network Challenge,” he said. “Watching these contestants create edible works of art is so exciting and I can’t wait for viewers to see these mind-blowing creations.”

Cooking shows have always been popular, and baking competitions, in particular, are enjoying a renaissance right now. So the decision to bring back Food Network Challenge makes a lot of sense. If this reboot involves any Sharknado-themed challenges, I will record every episode and make sure that they somehow find their way onto the Golden Record on the Voyager spacecraft.