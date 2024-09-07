The Food Network is one of TV lovers' favorite guilty pleasure channels. Over the years, viewers were introduced to celebrity chefs who have taken over the world thanks to their fabulous shows. Whether it's instructional cooking series or competition-based shows, the Food Network has continued to be one of the biggest cable channels thanks to its exceptional content.

Food Network launched in 1993 with the core focus being on food. The network broke down its content between "Food Network in the Kitchen," which focuses on instructional series with some of the network's top chefs, and "Food Network Nighttime," which centered on entertainment-based programming. Many personalities crossed-over between the two programming blocks, helping to establish their dominance as the biggest names of the network. Over the course of over three decades, these are some of the biggest hit series on the Food Network.

10 '$40 a Day'

2002-2005

Image via Food Network

In the early 2000s, the name on everybody's lips was Rachael Ray. With multiple series under her belt on Food Network, Rachael Ray became a household name before departing the network for her own talk show. Of her many hit shows, the one that was the more unique and beloved was $40 a Day. In this series, Ray went on a culinary vacation to an American, European, or Canadian city where she was only able to spend $40 a day on food.

Through local recommendations and hidden finds, Ray took viewers on a food tour of some of the most fantastic locales on the planet. The budget-friendly series was particularly fond of viewers as it was an easily achievable opportunity for them to replicate on their next adventure around the world.

$40 a Day (2002) Release Date April 24, 2002 Cast Rachael Ray Main Genre Documentary Creator(s) Rachael Ray

$40 a Day is currently not available for streaming or purchase.

9 'Guy's Grocery Games'

2013-Present

Image via Food Network

Since winning Food Network Star, Guy Fieri swiftly became the face of the network. With the assistance of his hit series, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, the network was able to launch other series and concepts revolving around Fieri. One of which included the competition series Guy's Grocery Games.

Each episode featured a new number of contestants competing in three elimination rounds. Imagine Supermarket Sweep with a cooking component. The winning chef of each episode has the opportunity to walk away with a prize of up to $20,000. While Fieri likely doesn't condone running around your local supermarket, the series has been a hit with fans thanks to its unique format.

Guy's Grocery Games (2013) Release Date October 20, 2013 Cast Guy Fieri , Troy Johnson , Melissa d'Arabian , Richard Blais , Beau MacMillan Main Genre Reality Creator(s) Guy Fieri Streaming Service(s) Max

Watch On Max

8 'Worst Cooks in America'

2010-Present

Image via Food Network

The title of the series says it all. Worst Cooks in America is the hit Food Network series that follows a group of culinary recruits with disastrous cooking skills as they are put through culinary boot camp and earn a cash prize at the game. Through the guidance of some of the network's biggest names, Worst Cooks in America is the gateway series for those viewers who feel like they're watching themselves on screen.

Learning skills ranging from baking, seasoning, preparation, and more, the final task forces the recruits to prepare a restaurant-quality meal for a panel of three food critics. The series has featured a bundle of iterations, including civilians, teams, and celebrities. Worst Cooks in America has showcased Anne Burrell as the Red Team Mentor alongside a revolving door of mentors for the Blue Team. They have included Bobby Flay, Rachael Ray, Tyler Florence, and Jeff Mauro.

Worst Cooks In America Release Date January 3, 2010 Cast Anne Burrell , Tyler Florence , Bobby Flay , Rachael Ray Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 27

Watch On Hulu

2002-2021

Image via Food Network

There are certainly a number of instructional cooking shows that could appear on this list, but there's something special about Ina Garten's Barefoot Contessa. The long-running series is hosted by the legendary chef preparing various dishes from her specialty French cuisine.

In addition to teaching viewers how to cook delectable dishes, Garten offers tips for hosting, entertaining, and decorating. The series, which comes from the title of her best-selling cookbook, has launched additional cookbooks, each with its own theme. Over the course of the 29 seasons, Barefoot Contessa posted some of the highest ratings for a show on the Food Network. There's no one quite like Ina Garten!

Barefoot Contessa (2002) Release Date November 30, 2002 Cast Ina Garten Main Genre Documentary Creator(s) Ina Garten

Watch On Max

6 'Beat Bobby Flay'

2013-Present

Image via Food Network

Imagine being a chef and having the opportunity to go head-to-head with the legendary Bobby Flay, preparing your specialty dish. And imagine having the glory of beating him! Enter Beat Bobby Flay. The hit competition series features various chefs across the country as they battle it out for a chance to beat the titular celebrity chef. Here's how the game works.

A panel of three celebrities, with at least one culinary friend of Flay's, allow two chefs to prepare a dish where they will determine who cooked it better. That chef would then move to the next round where they battle Flay with a dish of their choosing. The final round is judged by three culinary experts in a blind taste test. With the show having a competitive aspect with a light-hearted aura, Beat Bobby Flay has been a smash-hit for the network. As an added bonus, Beat Bobby Flay is filmed in front of a live studio audience. No pressure!

Beat Bobby Flay Release Date August 24, 2013 Cast Bobby Flay , Alex Guarnaschelli , Scott Conant , Anne Burrell , Sunny Anderson , Michael Symon , Katie Lee , Geoffrey Zakarian Main Genre Game Show Seasons 35

Watch On Max

5 'Restaurant: Impossible'

2011-2023

Image via Food Network

Sometimes it's hard to accept the fact that you need help. Especially as a prideful restaurant owner. Here comes Robert Irvine to the rescue. On Restaurant: Impossible, with a budget of $10,000 and only two days, Irvine swoops in with his team to renovate and restore a failing restaurant. Before the hard work can begin, Irvine assesses the problem and addresses it with the owners and staff.

Irvine is known for his brutally tough love, often pushing individuals to the brink. But, it's all to bring out the best of their business. Many times, the restaurants are able to recover, though some rescues have caused restaurants to shut down operations and shutter. The beauty of Restaurant: Impossible is it allows viewers to find businesses potentially in their area to go out and support.

Restaurant: Impossible Release Date January 19, 2011 Cast Robert Irvine Main Genre Reality Seasons 22

Watch On Max

4 'Food Network Star'

2005-2018

Image via Food Network

In the heyday of reality television, every network was trying to find the series that would strike gold. For the Food Network, they were looking for their next big-name personality that would lead the network to glory. How would they find them? Food Network Star. The competition show, originally known as The Next Food Network Star, tasked chefs and bakers with television aspirations to endure a series of challenges that tested their skills as a culinary artist and their star power.

The winner of each season would go on to have their own Food Network series. Some took off, others were one and done. The series is known for launching the global career of Guy Fieri, winner of Season 2. Other big names to come from the series included Season 6 winner Aarti Sequeira, Season 7 winner Jeff Mauro, and Season 8 winner Justin Warner.

Food Network Star (2005) Release Date June 5, 2005 Cast Giada de Laurentiis , Bobby Flay , Guy Fieri , Paula Deen , Ted Allen , Rachael Ray Main Genre Reality Streaming Service(s) Max

Watch On Max

3 'Iron Chef America'

2005-2018

Image via Food Network

Based on the Japanese series, Iron Chef America is a culinary game show that watched as a culinary challenger competed against one of the resident Iron Chefs in a cooking competition based on a secret ingredient or theme. The show was led by The Chairman, portrayed by martial artist Mark Dacascos, with commentary by Alton Brown and floor reporting from Kevin Brauch.

The grueling series has featured an assortment of Iron Chefs, which allowed the roster to expand thanks to the spin-off, The Next Iron Chef. Over the course of its run, the Iron Chefs have included Mario Batali, Cat Cora, Bobby Flay, Marc Forgione, Jose Garces, Alex Guarnaschelli, Stephanie Izard, Masaharu Morimoto, Michael Symon, and Geoffrey Zakarian. A brief reboot came to life on Netflix in 2022.

Iron Chef America: The Series Release Date January 16, 2005 Cast Alton Brown , Mark Dacascos , Bobby Flay , Cat Cora Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 13

Watch On Max

2 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'

2007-Present

Image via the Food Network

House Hunters is to HGTV as Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives is on Food Network. Chances are, if you head over to the Food Network at any hour of the day, an episode of Guy Fieri's first series is likely on. Through a common theme, whether it be by locale or cuisine, Guy Fieri travels the country to find the best of the best that fits the title of the show.

Often focusing on small and burgeoning restaurants, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have launched fans on their own culinary tour thanks to the restaurants Fieri has featured on the show. At each destination, Fieri joins the owners and chefs in the kitchen as they prepare some of the eateries' signature items. Lovingly known as "Triple D," the series has helped launch the career of Fieri. The series is known for assisting many of the featured restaurants boost their customers and sales.

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives Release Date April 23, 2007 Cast Guy Fieri Main Genre Reality Streaming Service(s) Max

Watch On Max

1 'Chopped'

2009-Present

Image via Food Network

Every good reality competition show needs an infamous exit line. If you've ever heard someone say, "You've been chopped," chances are it's because you're familiar with the iconic line uttered by host Ted Allen. Chopped is the hit Food Network game show that pits four chefs against one another for their chance to win $10,000. Broken up into three rounds: appetizer, entrée, and dessert, the chefs are tasked to create a dish with the ingredients found in their mystery basket.

At the end of each round, the chefs will present their dishes to a panel of culinary experts and Food Network stars. With only 20 or 30 minutes to prepare their meal, the chefs are often seen rushing around the kitchen to make their dishes before time runs out. The critiques from the judges are done to the chef's faces where they scrutinize every detail. In each round, one chef is eliminated when Ted Allen provides his infamous words. The show has featured several special versions, including a tournament-style series called Chopped Champions, Chopped All-Stars featuring some of the network's biggest names, celebrity editions, teen and kid editions, and more.

Chopped Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 4, 2007 Cast Ted Allen Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 56 Creator(s) Michael Krupat , Dave Noll , Linda Lea

NEXT: Season 5 of Food Network's 'Tournament of Champions' Is Wild