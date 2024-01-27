The Big Picture Culinary geniuses battle it out in the kitchen on Season 5 of Tournament of Champions.

The show features head-to-head battles with the use of "The Randomizer" which determines the specifics of each battle.

Famous judges will provide feedback to the competing chefs, who will vie for the Tournament of Champions belt and $150,000.

It's about to get spicy in the kitchen again as the hit bracket-style food competition show Tournament of Champions returns to Food Network for Season 5 with Guy Fieri back at the helm. The four previous champions will return to fight alongside a roster of East and West Coast chefs. The final challenger spots will be rounded out on the spin-off companion show Tournament of Champions: The Qualifiers. But the real story is the one name missing from the list: embattled chef Darnell Ferguson.

Culinary geniuses from around the country are about to embark on a battle in the kitchen on Season 5 of the reality series, debuting February 18th on Food Network. Having originally aired in 2020 and now in its fifth season, Guy Fieri is back to host where he says in a statement to the press, "So here's the deal, in order to win, you've gotta either be a past champ or take down a champ, as all the winners from previous seasons are back to defend their titles." Those champions include, Maneet Chauhan, Tiffani Faison, Mei Lin, and Brooke Williamson, all dynamite female chefs in the industry. Alongside Fieri, Simon Majumdar and Justin Warner will host the series with Fieri's son, Hunter Fieri, conducting interviews backstage and behind the scenes. The eight-week run will feature 31 head-to-head battles where one chef will be named the winner of the Tournament of Champions belt, and earn $150,000, the biggest cash prize in show history. But before the main show can get underway, fans will watch 16 chefs battle for four 8th seed slots in Tournament of Champions: The Qualifiers. This show will air on Wednesday, February 7th, and February 8th.

'Tournament of Champions' Brings the Heat Through Intense Kitchen Battles

Like its previous seasons, Tournament of Champions follows an exciting template where two chefs go head-to-head. Through the single-elimination bracket-style format, which comes just around the same time as everyone's other favorite bracket tournament, NCAA Basketball March Madness, each round will force the chefs to showcase their culinary skills where "The Randomizer" will determine the specifics of the battle. The Randomizer, which has been stated to be rig-free, forces the chefs to use a specific protein, produce, the type of culinary equipment they must use, a food style, and the time they have to cook. The unexpected excitement of the Randomizer not only keeps the chefs on their toes but also has the ability for viewers and fans of the show to learn about new food and kitchen items. Though some items are so pricey or exotic that the average food-lover may not have actual access to them. With an abundance of items, Guy Fieri stated that after an item has been used, it will be removed and replaced. With no ability to properly prepare, Tournament of Champions brings the heat through intense kitchen battles. The stress is alive and well as the chefs not only can use a pressure cooker, but the pressure cooker within the studio overwhelmingly looms. With a live studio audience watching every move and cameras catching every angle, all eyes are on the chefs to produce their best work before feeding the guest judges in a blind taste test.

The success of competitive food shows on the Food Network has seemingly replaced the standard cooking programs the network was founded on. From Iron Chef to Chopped, Guy's Grocery Games to Beat Bobby Flay, this style of competition show plays into the brilliance of reality television while bringing beloved celebrity chefs into new realms. Like the programs on sister network HGTV, the majority of viewers are novices in their respective fields. Viewers get to live out their cooking fantasies with the knowledge the food prepared may never see the light of day in their kitchens. The instructional programs may be relaxing, but it's the competition shows that provide exuberant entertainment and filthy fun. And like HGTV, when a fledgling Food Network personality rises to stardom, viewers are excited about watching their future appearances. And many of them do take part in some capacity in the Tournament of Champions as unofficial all-star.

Familiar Names Will Appear on 'Tournament of Champions' with One Major Exception

Some of the food industry's biggest and brightest will sit behind the judges' table as they will be blindly served by the cast of culinary geniuses. To determine who is moving forward and who will be packing up their knives are Donatella Arpaia, Scott Conant, Cat Cora, Rocco DiSpirito, Susan Feniger, Lorena Garcia, Carla Hall, Michael Mina, Eric Ripert, Marcus Samuelsson, Nancy Silverton, Ming Tsai, Michael White, Jonathan Waxman, Geoffrey Zakarian, and Andrew Zimmerman. This mix of judges includes perennial Food Network show judges as well as celebrity chefs who have taken their shot on previous seasons of Tournament of Champions. Their expertise will be welcomed by the competing chefs as they will not only provide feedback on their dishes but also provide necessary empathy during this stressful process.

Through their press release, the first batch of competitors entering the kitchen Thunderdome were revealed. Bringing their culinary expertise from the East Coast include Eric Adjepong, Karen Akunowicz, Kelsey Barnard Clark, Season 2 champion Maneet Chauhan, Tobias Dorzon, Season 3 champion Tiffani Faison, Amanda Freitag, Jose Garces, Stephanie Izard, Marc Murphy, Britt Rescigno, Jonathan Sawyer, and Dale Talde. The fiery fighters from the West Coast will be Carlos Anthony, Shirley Chung, Season 4 champion Mei Lin, Antonio Lofaso, Crista Luedtke, Brian Malarkey, Shota Nakajima, Joe Sasto, Adam Sobel, Casey Thompson, Jet Tila, Michael Voltaggio, Season 1 champion Brooke Williamson, and Lee Anne Wong. Now with four slots to be filled in the Tournament of Champions: The Qualifiers and only 27 out of 28 names shared, it is likely the missing name is Darnell Ferguson, the celebrity chef that the Food Network has recently dropped. Ferguson is currently embroiled in charges pressed by his estranged wife. As assumed by Andy Denhart of Reality Blurred, it is likely if Ferguson was part of this cast, he may have lost the first round and would be edited out of the program. This wouldn't be the first time a reality show has had to edit out or minimize a contestants' appearance due to allegations outside the show. RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 was forced to minimize contestant Sherry Pie's appearance due to her sexual harassment misconduct.

Even if Season 5 is their first season, viewers can jump right in and watch Tournament of Champions with the same excitement as long-time viewers. This show is a battle of the best of the best. Like any reality show, anything can happen. Long-time Food Network stars could be knocked out early in the competition by a rising star. One minor mistake in the kitchen can cause the entire battle to go up in flames. Regardless of the potential behind-the-scenes' drama, Tournament of Champions is the most anticipated culinary competition on Food Network, and it's destined to be iconic.

Tournament of Champions Season 5 premieres on Sunday, February 18th on Food Network. Current seasons are available on MAX.

