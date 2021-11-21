Disney has revealed the trailer for their original series Foodtastic hosted by Emmy Award-winning actress and singer Keke Palmer. Foodtastic is a cooking competition series wherein immensely talented master food artists from all around the globe take their skills to the limits in order to create fantastical scenes and sculptures of well-known and beloved Disney moments and characters. All of these are entirely made out of everyday ingredients, from vegetables and fruits to milk and chocolate.

In the trailer, we can notice the famous scene from The Lion King in which the character sing the nostalgic "Hakuna Matata" song, Cogsworth and other enchanted pieces of furniture from The Beauty and The Beast, Lightning McQueen from Cars, Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story. Other references featured in the trailer include Up!, Star Wars, Peter Pan, and Guardians of the Galaxy. As astounding as all of these creations are, in the end, only one of these incredible artists will emerge as the winner of the competition.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives' Host Don Hahn on the Magic of Disney History and Working on 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit'

This exciting new series is directed by Rich Kim and produced by Endemol Shine North America. Palmer as well as Josh Silberman, Sarah Happel Jackson, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, and Michael Heyerman are serving as executive producers. Amirah Kassem, Flour Shop founder, and Chef Benny Rivera, NYC’s City Cakes founder, are lending their knowledge as judges and food art experts. Anthony Mendez, who has twice been nominated for the Emmy in the category of Outstanding Narrator, is narrating the episodes. Palmer is also currently working with Disney on the upcoming animated TV series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder by lending her voice to the character of Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins.

You will soon be able to see all of your favorite Disney characters and movie scenes come to life in the tastiest way. Foodtastic premieres just in time for the winter holidays on Wednesday, December 15, 2022. All of the episodes of the first season of the series will be available for streaming exclusively on Disney+. Watch the trailer below:

Box Office: 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Spooks Competition with $44 Million Weekend 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' marks a return to prominence for Oscar-nominated director Jason Reitman.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email