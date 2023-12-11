Harlan Coben’s Shelter might have been canceled, but another door opens for the mystery novelist with Netflix’s Fool Me Once. The upcoming original series is also an adaptation of Coben’s 2016 novel of the same name. The eight-part series is written by Danny Brocklehurst, and directed by David Moore and Nimer Rashed. Fool Me Once also reunites Coben, Netflix, and Richard Armitage, a frequent star of Coben’s series adaptations on the streamer. A twisted murder mystery thriller, Fool Me Once follows two murders that shake a family. Maya Stern, a widowed mother, puts up a nanny cam for security when the footage captures her recently deceased husband, Joe, who was supposedly murdered. The camera sees him breaking into the house, fully alive and visiting their baby. Meanwhile, Maya's nephew, Daniel, and niece, Abby, are also trying to deal with the murder of their mother and uncover the truth. Could these two murders be possibly linked? Those who have read Coben’s novels might know that the crime mystery author is known for his “double-twists” in the plot, making it more exciting at every turn. So, you can expect Fool Me Once also to be something similar.

The Netflix adaptation is said to be set in the UK instead of the original novel’s American setting. Filmed in Manchester, England, and parts of Spain between February 2023 and August 2023, Fool Me Once marks the eighth series adaptation of his books on Netflix. Slated to release in January 2024, Fool Me Once is set to mark a thrilling and chilling start to the new year. Before you get into the holiday mood, and wait for this all-new series to arrive on Netflix, find out everything we know so far about Fool Me Once, including plot, trailer, cast, and characters.

When Is 'Fool Me Once' Coming Out?

An eight-episode limited series, Fool Me Once is set to begin streaming on and from Monday, January 1, 2024, exclusively on Netflix, marking a thrilling start to the new year. The same week, Michelle Yeoh-starred dark action-comedy series The Brothers Sun is also releasing on January 4, 2024, followed by Good Grief, the first major Netflix Original movie for 2024, written, directed by, and starring Dan Levy.

Where Can You Watch 'Fool Me Once'?

Being a Netflix original series, Fool Me Once will be exclusively available on the streamer, starting January 1, 2024. The platform is also home to other similar mystery thriller series adapted from Coben’s books, tagged as The Harlan Coben Collection. Of these, the Michael C. Hall-starrer Safe, Stay Close, and The Stranger, have been quite popular and are currently streaming on Netflix. So, while you wait for Fool Me Once to arrive in 2024, you can catch up on these other shows, which are available only with a subscription.

How Many Episodes Are There 'Fool Me Once'?

Fool Me Once is a limited series with eight episodes, each running for 60 minutes. eight-part television series. All eight episodes will be available to stream and watch together on the day of its release, i.e., on January 1, 2024. Watch this space for more details on all the episodes of Fool Me Once.

Is There a 'Fool Me Once' Trailer?

Netflix released the official trailer of Fool Me Once recently in December 2023, and it would be fair to say that it looks leaps above the previous adaptations. The two-minute clip gives a detailed look at the main characters, especially Michelle Keegan's protagonist, Maya, and Richard Armitage's Joe. We also get a quick look at Joe's mother, Judith (Joanna Lumley) but it's enough to understand her personality, which seems very secretive. As is obvious from the clip, Joe is most likely not dead, and his death is being faked by either him or someone who benefits from it. The trailer follows this with scenes of a cult-like group, with Joanna referring to a group of people as "the family." So far, from the plot and narrative, Fool Me Once surely sounds and looks like a classic, small-town mystery thriller, that genre fans are sure to enjoy!

What Is 'Fool Me Once' About?

Check out the official synopsis of Fool Me Once as released by Netflix,

"Harlan Coben’s Fool Me Once follows Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan) who is trying to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband, Joe (Richard Armitage). But when Maya installs a nanny-cam to keep an eye on her young daughter, she is shocked to see a man she recognises in her house. Her husband, who she thought was dead. Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce (Adeel Akhtar) leads the homicide investigation into Joe's death while grappling with secrets of his own. Meanwhile, Maya's niece and nephew, Abby and Daniel, are trying to find the truth about their mother's murder, several months earlier. Are the two cases connected? Fool Me Once follows these characters on a thrilling hunt for the truth that will reveal shocking secrets and change their lives forever."

The upcoming mystery thriller series comes as the latest project for Coben and Netflix under an ongoing five-year, creative partnership between them, where the streamer will adapt 14 of Coben’s novels. Beginning in 2020, The Stranger, also starring Richard Armitage, marks the first project under the deal, which also includes Polish, Spanish, and French series on Netflix. The author’s other thriller shows on the streamer include, the Polish miniseries, The Woods (2020) and Hold Tight (2022), Spanish series The Innocent (2021), French series Gone for Good (2021), and Stay Close (2021). Before his Netflix deal, Coben also created the French-British crime drama television miniseries Safe, starring Michael C. Hall (Dexter), Amanda Abbington (Sherlock), and Marc Warren (Band of Brothers). As one of the executive producers of Fool Me Once, Coben comments on his experience on the project and how his story came to life.

I’m thrilled and honoured to once again be collaborating with my uber-talented partners Danny, Nicola, and Richard. Fool Me Once will be our fourth Netflix series (following Safe, The Stranger, and Stay Close) together, and man, it never gets old! Fool Me Once is a pulse-pounder — a shocking story of how secrets and deceit have the power to bring people together while simultaneously tearing them apart. I can’t wait to see how this dream cast brings these characters to life.

Who Stars in the 'Fool Me Once'?

Netflix has rounded up an interesting cast for Fool Me Once, featuring Michelle Keegan, Richard Armitage, Adeel Akhtar, and Joanna Lumley in the lead for a limited thriller series.

English actor and author, Armitage is a frequent collaborator of Coben’s series adaptations for Netflix. He previously starred in The Stranger, followed by 2021’s Stay Close. His role as Thorin in The Hobbit trilogy films earned him widespread international acclaim, followed by notable roles in North and South, Robin Hood and Hannibal. He also voices Trevor Belmont in Castlevania. In Fool Me Once, Armitage plays the character Joe, Maya's dead husband.

Michelle Keegan of Coronation Street fame stars as Maya Stern, the story’s protagonist. Several award-winning English film and television actors, Keegan, have also appeared in BBC’s Ordinary Lies. Since 2019, she has starred in a main role in Sky One’s Brassic.

BAFTA-winning British actor Adeel Akhtar stars as DS Sami Kierce, the detective leading the investigation of Joe’s murder. Akhtar is most popular for starring in Netflix’s Sweet Tooth, following his most notable roles in series like Utopia, Murdered by My Father, and Killing Eve, and films like Murder Mystery and its sequel, and Enola Holmes and its sequel.

Two-times BAFTA-winning British actor, former model, presenter, and author Joanna Lumley stars as Judith Burkett Joe's overprotective mother. She is best known for starring in BBC’s Absolutely Fabulous, among her most notable works like Class Act and Finding Alice.

In other roles, Emmett J Scanlan (Peaky Blinders) features as Shane Tessier, and Dino Fetscher (Foundation) as Marty McGreggor. Marcus Garvey, Hattie Morahan, James Northcote, Danya Griver, Daniel Burt, Adelle Leonce, Natalia Kostrzewa, and Clara Indrani round up the rest of the cast in supporting characters.

Who is Making 'Fool Me Once'?

Popular American author of mystery and thriller novels, Harlan Coben created this Netflix original series based on his eponymous 2016 novel. Coben’s stories are often characterized by multiple plot twists and unresolved mysteries in the past which resurface in the present and upend the protagonists’ lives. With over 43 million copies sold, his books have been translated into 43 languages and adapted into foreign language shows, with eight of them being Netflix originals. Coben is also the creator of the British crime drama television show The Five as well as Prime Video’s mystery drama series, Shelter. Based on his 2011 young-adult novel of the same name, Shelter premiered in August 2023 and earned immense popularity among genre fans. Coben is the first author to have received an Edgar Award, a Shamus Award, and an Anthony Award.

BAFTA-winning screenwriter and playwright, Danny Brocklehurst adapts the screenplay for Fool Me Once. He also previously wrote the screenplays for Safe, The Stranger, and Stay Close. Since 2019 he has been writing for Brassic, which has earned immense popularity and has “the highest audience appreciation score of any UK comedy.” Charlotte Coben, Yemi Oyefuwa, Nina Metivier, and Tom Farrelly are also credited as writers on the show. David Moore, best known for previously directing Shetland, Outlander, and The Last Kingdom, and Nimer Rashed of EastEnders fame are directing the episodes of Fool Me Once. Coben and Brocklehurst also serve as executive producers on the show, along with Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee, under their banner, Quay Street Productions, while Jessica Taylor produces the series.