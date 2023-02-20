The limited series will follow a woman trying to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband.

Netflix is back with another collaboration from author Harlan Coben. This time, the streaming platform will be adapting his thriller novel Fool Me Once into a limited series, according to a report from TheWrap. The show will star Michelle Keegan, Richard Armitage, and Joanna Lumley.

According to a synopsis of the series from Netflix, Fool Me Once will follow "Maya Stern (Keegan), a woman who is trying to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband Joe (Armitage). But when Maya installs a nanny-cam to keep an eye on her young daughter, she is shocked to see a man she recognizes in her house — her husband. Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce (Adeel Akhtar) is leading the homicide investigation into Joe’s death while grappling with secrets of his own. Meanwhile, Maya’s niece and nephew, Abby and Daniel, are trying to find the truth about their mother’s murder, several months earlier, and uncovering the possible connections between both cases."

Lumley will portray Joe's overprotective mother, Judith Burkett. Beyond the three stars, Fool Me Once will also be helmed by an ensemble cast of Emmett J. Scanlan, Dino Fetscher, Marcus Garvey, Hattie Morahan, James Northcote, Dänya Griver, Daniel Burt, Adelle Leonce, Natalia Kostrzewa, and Laura Gibbons. While the book takes place in the United States, Netflix will be shifting the adaptation to the U.K., where filming is currently underway in Manchester.

Coben, who created the series, will serve as an executive producer on the show, along with Danny Brocklehurst, Nicola Shindler, and Richard Fee, the latter two serving as EPs via their Quay Street Productions banner. Jessica Taylor of Happy Valley has boarded as an additional producer. Brocklehurst will serve as head writer, with the episodes to be directed by David Moore and Nimer Rashed.

Known for his mystery novels and thrillers, Coben is no stranger to working with Netflix. The author first signed a multimillion dollar deal in 2018 to grant the streaming service rights to develop his books into Netflix originals, and Netflix re-upped this deal with Coben in 2022 for another four years. Previous titles that have already been adapted include The Stranger, Safe, Gone for Good, Stay Close, and more. Beyond Fool Me Once, there are additional projects by Coben in the works at Netflix as well, including his Myron Bolitar series of thrillers.

“I’m thrilled and honoured to once again be collaborating with my uber-talented partners Danny, Nicola and Richard,” Coben said. "Fool Me Once will be our fourth Netflix series (following Safe, The Stranger, and Stay Close) together, and man, it never gets old! Fool Me Once is a pulse-pounder — a shocking story of how secrets and deceit have the power to bring people together while simultaneously tearing them apart. I can’t wait to see how this dream cast brings these characters to life.” Coben stated.

"Harlan is a master of twists and turns that are impossible to predict, which is what makes adapting his books for television impossible to resist!" Schindler and Fee said jointly. "Fool Me Once is no different, we’re incredibly excited to bring the story to life with an all-star cast.” While Fool Me Once has been confirmed to be eight hourlong episodes, a release date has not been announced yet.

