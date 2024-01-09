The Big Picture Fool Me Once is the most-watched English language series with over 37 million views, while Money Heist returns to the top 10 after two years thanks to Berlin.

Society of the Snow is the most-watched non-English film on Netflix, with over 20 million views in its first week.

Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire is the second most-watched English language movie, with 11 million views, while Equalizer 3 took the top spot with 15 million views.

In the first week of the year, Netflix's subscribers tuned in for Harlan Coben’s Fool Me Once limited series. The show, which starred Michelle Keegan and Richard Armitage, accumulated over 37 million views, becoming the most-watched English language series of the week – and also took it to the top 10 titles in 91 countries. Netflix subscribers were also really interested in checking out a real-life survival story. The streamer’s original movie Society of the Snow debuted at #1 as the most-watched non-English film of the week at the platform, and accumulated over 20 million views in less than a week after its premiere.

In the English-language movie realm, The Equalizer 3 drew viewers in to see the reunion of Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning in the final installment of the film series. Ever since it premiered, the movie had almost 15 million views. This means that Zack Snyder’s ambitious epic Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire was finally dethroned and became the #2 most-watched English language movie on Netflix. This week, the sci-fi epic raked an extra 11 million views and, according to Netflix, it managed to reach the Top 10 most-watched titles in 88 countries. Meanwhile, titles like Leave the World Behind and Leo have enjoyed their respective fifth and seventh weeks on the Top 10, which suggests there will be plenty of room for Adam Sandler and Sam Esmail projects in the future at the streamer.

Behind Fool Me Once, Dave Chapelle's new comedy special, The Dreamer, took the second spot with over 10 million views. You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment: took the third spot with 8 million views, followed by feel good series My Life With the Walter Boys with 4.4 million views. Rounding off the Top 5 is the recently debuted The Brothers Sun, which stars Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh as the matriach of the Sun family in action comedy series. The freshman series, which attracted 4.1 million view, also starred Justin Chien and Sam Song Li, as Charles and Bruce, the sons of Yeoh's character.

'Money Heist' Returns to the Top 10 After Two Years

In the non-English TV section, Money Heist prequel series Berlin retained the top spot and added an extra 22 million views to its track record, while the flagship TV show made it back to the top 10 most watched non-English series chart after some time away. Since Berlin's story tentatively ties in to the original show, it makes sense that subscribers would want to go back to Money Heist Season 1, but it's surprising to see how many of them decided to do it with Money Heist Season 1 accumulating 1.5 million views this week.

The second most-watched movie in the non-English category, falling behind Society of the Snow, was the Swedish comedy Thank You, I’m Sorry with 3.5 million views. A Vampire in the Family earned the third spot with 3.3 million views. The Manny, and Gyeongseong Creature also snagged top spots on Netflix's Top 10 list for non-English TV shows, coming in second and third, respectively. Meanwhile, French series Lupin: Part 3 joined Netflix’s Most Popular List. This means all three installments of the hit show are now nestled on the coveted list.

