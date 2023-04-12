Forget the name of his directorial debut, Charlie Day is anything but a fool. Working overtime on his latest project, the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star was constantly moving between directing and starring in Fool’s Paradise. Pulling together a star-studded cast for his breakthrough into filmmaking, a trailer released earlier this week revealed Day in all his comedic glory. Now, in a poster, we’re catching another telling look at how the satirical story will play out.

Bright and vibrant just like the lights of Hollywood, the film’s yellow and red poster immediately catches the eye with Day’s mute character popping his head up from the bottom. Wearing a fedora, the character looks like a deer caught in the headlights staring blankly into the distance. At the top, a filmstrip shows off the ensemble cast which includes the likes of Edie Falco (The Sopranos), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Jason Bateman (Arrested Development), Common (John Wick: Chapter 2), Kate Beckinsale (Underworld), Ken Jeong (The Hangover trilogy), Adrien Brody (The Grand Budapest Hotel), John Malkovich (Being John Malkovich), and Ray Liotta (Cocaine Bear) in one of the legendary actor’s final roles before his death.

What's Fool’s Paradise About?

A satirical take on Hollywood, the opening of the film’s official trailer also takes a dig at the severely underserved mental health sector. After being released from a psychiatric facility, Day’s character, a mute man with no ability to connect with the outside world, is discovered to be a dead ringer for a difficult method actor who refuses to leave his trailer. Taking him by the hand and launching him to stardom, the man’s publicist (Jeong) helps the mute man become a star, but as he’ll soon learn, all the money in the world may not be what it’s cracked up to be.

Perhaps known best for his role as the rat-bashing janitor of Paddy’s Pub on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Day has long been teaming up with fellow RCG production members and Sunny co-stars Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton to pen the 15-season running series. Staying true to his comedic roots, the actor has also appeared in the Horrible Bosses franchise, I Want You Back, and most recently The Super Mario Bros. Movie, just to name a few. Fool’s Paradise is produced by Christopher Lemole, Alex Saks, Tim Zajaros, and John Rickard.

You can check out the star-studded poster for Fool’s Paradise below and catch the film when it arrives in theaters on May 12.