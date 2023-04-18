There’s not a single movie lover alive who hasn’t dreamed of being in Hollywood someday. But what happens when you put someone with no knowledge of Hollywood (or the world in general) into the limelight, and make them a star overnight? Is Hollywood really a paradise as it seems to be, or a precariously hidden hell lurking under shine and glory? Charlie Day’s satirical comedy Fool’s Paradise (2023) answers some of these questions in an incredibly hilarious way, making you question if you are really up for the glamorous lifestyle of the dazzling film industry.

Fool’s Paradise is Charlie Day’s directorial and writing debut and features some of the most familiar and beloved names from the acting industry. The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star’s feature film was a long time in the making, the production dating back to September 2018 when the project was initially named El Tonto. The film’s release date was pushed further down the calendar due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, but Day made good use of it, going through the scripts again based on advice from Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, and adding some 27 pages, which later led to several reshoots in December 2021. Guillermo del Toro also reportedly suggested making a change in the movie’s title, after which Day settled on the current name.

The release date of Charlie Day’s Fool’s Paradise is fast approaching. So, while we wait for the movie to finally hit the theaters, let us have a look at the trailer, release date, cast, plot, and everything else we know so far about the film.

Where and When Is Fool’s Paradise Releasing?

Fool's Paradise will be released in theaters across the United States and Canada on May 12, 2023, by Roadside Attractions, while the home media release will be distributed later on by Lionsgate.

Watch the Fool’s Paradise Trailer

The official trailer for Charlie Day’s Fool’s Paradise was released quite recently, arriving on April 11, 2023. Check out the trailer right below:

The trailer introduces us to The Fool, Day’s main character in the film who is mentally ill and has lost all sense of the world around him. His life changes dramatically as he is thrown onto the street to survive on his own and is picked up by a Hollywood producer (played by the late Ray Liotta). He uses his likeness to a renowned method actor named Latte Pronto, also played by Day, who refuses to get out of his trailer. And hence begins the Fool’s journey into the life of glamour and limelight, going through windows, tables, and even dropping from a building several stories high, reminiscent of the silent comedies of Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin.

So What Is Fool’s Paradise About?

Fool’s Paradise is a satirical view of the starlit world of Hollywood; it shows you both sides of the film industry. A fool is dropped into a situation that seems like paradise to others, but he has no idea what he has gotten himself into. Ken Jeong, who stars as a publicist, sees the fool’s predicament as an opportunity, but over the course of the movie, he realizes he might have bitten off more than he could chew. The Fool, who is now an accidental celebrity, is hounded by the dark side of glamour and fame, along with the publicist, and together they try their damnedest to stay afoot.

The official synopsis of Fool’s Paradise reads as follows:

A satirical comedy about a down-on-his-luck publicist, who gets his lucky break when he discovers a man recently released from a mental health facility looks just like a method actor who refuses to leave his trailer. With the help of a powerful producer, the publicist helps the man become a huge star, even marrying his beautiful leading lady. Their adventures lead them to cross paths with drunken costars, irreverent unhoused action heroes, unpredictable directors, super agents, and power-mad moguls. Fame and fortune are not all they're cracked up to be, and the two men must fight their way back to the things that matter the most.

Who's In the Cast of Fool’s Paradise?

Charlie Day stars as the titular Fool, as well as the method actor, Latte Pronto, who refuses to get to work. Ray Liotta (Goodfellas), in one of his last performances, portrays a rich and powerful producer who spots the Fool for the first time and brings him on board as Pronto’s stand-in. The Fool’s Hollywood stardom is further solidified by a struggling publicist, played by comedian Ken Jeong (The Hangover), who is looking for a lucky break. Kate Beckinsale (Underworld) stars as the leading lady of the film who will later marry Pronto (the Fool in disguise). Adrien Brody (The Pianist) acts as Pronto’s drunk co-star who is jealous of his popularity, while Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) is seen as an affluent and powerful director showing off his riches. The Sopranos star Edie Falco plays Pronto’s new agent and John Malkovich (Johnny English) appears as a power-mad mogul threatening Pronto. The star-studded list goes even further, with Jillian Bell, Alanna Ubach, Travis Fimmel, Dean Norris, Edy Ganem, Katherine McNamara, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Glenn Howerton, Jason Bateman, and Jimmi Simpson appearing in supporting roles.

Who's Making Fool’s Paradise?

As mentioned, Charlie Day has written and directed the film, with cinematography by Nico Aguilar (Chupa) and music by Jon Brion (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind). Fool’s Paradise is produced by John Rickard (Peacemaker), Tim Zajaros (The Peanut Butter Falcon), Christopher Lemole (Mudbound), and Alex Saks (The Florida Project), with Kirk Michael Fellows, Dan Fellman, Rob Gough, Manu Gargi, and Rick Dugdale serving as executive producers.