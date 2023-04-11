Everyone loves him in front of the camera, but now Charlie Day is ready to make his mark behind it too. Today, the first trailer for the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star’s feature film directorial and writing debut Fool’s Paradise was released. The film is set to hit theaters on May 12.

The film stars Day as The Fool, a man recently released from a mental health facility who has lost all understanding of the world, including the ability to speak. However, his luck turns around when he is discovered to look exactly like a method actor who is causing trouble on a set. The Fool is then set off on an adventure that sees him becoming a huge star with all the joy and pain that comes with fame and fortune.

The trailer gives audiences a glimpse at what is sure to be a hilarious and star-studded film. The film first showcases Day’s physical comedy as The Fool, including being tossed out a bus, hit with a chair, and falling off a building. If it wasn’t clear before, it is now, Day can be funny without even saying a word. The trailer also shows off some of the stars joining Day. The list includes Kate Beckinsale, Adrien Brody, Ken Jeong, John Malkovich, and the late Ray Liotta in one of his last roles.

Image via Roadside Attractions

What Else Do I Know Day From?

First and foremost, Day is known as one of the stars, creators, and writers of the hit comedy series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. He is also known for starring in comedies like Horrible Bosses and even action movies like the Pacific Rim films. Additionally, his voice is becoming recognizable on its own after lending it to animated films like The Lego Movie and the recent smash hit The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Fool’s Paradise is Day’s first directorial effort but his writing talents can already be found in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Mythic Quest. The film will also star Edie Falco, Jason Sudeikis, Common, Jillian Bell, Jimmi Simpson, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Dean Norris, and Glenn Howerton. Producers on the film include John Rickard, Christopher Lemole, Tim Zajaros, and Alex Saks.

Fool’s Paradise comes to theaters on May 12. Check out the trailer and official plot synopsis below: