As America's favorite game, football easily lends itself to dramas and comedies alike. Like the best sports movies, movies about football highlight the dedication athletics requires. Football movies often capture the high stakes of the game, and how beloved athletes can become by fans. Because football is a team sport, movies also often highlight the camaraderie that makes the sport so compelling to follow.

Some football movies, like Friday Night Lights, showcase how much high school football, in particular, is part of American life. Other movies, like Rudy, are based on the real stories of people who played the game and inspired people with their experiences. The best movies about football capture how inspiring the sport is to millions of fans. Additionally, these movies lend themselves to inspiring and thought-provoking stories.

10 'Invincible' (2006)

Directed by Ericson Core

Invincible is based on the career of Vince Papale (Mark Wahlberg). Papale was a wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1976-1978. The movie follows Papale's unlikely career trajectory as he was drafted by the Eagles after responding to an open tryout organized by the team's new coach. Invincible chronicles how profoundly Papale's life was changed after having the unlikely chance to play professional football.

What makes Invincible such a compelling movie about football is the fact that it focuses on how accessible the sport can be at the best of times. Watching a man go from being a fan and casual football player to a professional athlete is as inspiring as it gets. Invincible also provides commentary on how important football is to working-class Americans in particular, and how so many can see themselves in their favorite teams and athletes.

9 'Paper Lion' (1968)

Directed by Alex March

Paper Lion is based on the novel of the same name by George Plimpton, which was based on Plimpton's experiences trying out for the Detroit Lions. The movie stars Alan Alda as Plimpton and follows Plimpton's unlikely and often hilarious journey to try to start a professional sports career. Plimpton eventually became a well-known journalist, and this idea to try out for the Lions was initially pitched as a story idea for him.

Paper Lion is a comedic look at the football tryout process and never takes itself seriously for a moment. This makes the story that much more fun to follow. Plimpton is painted as a charming character who would do whatever was necessary to write a compelling story. Paper Lion is particularly interesting if one knows about Plimpton's journalistic career. This was an early example of the kind of journalism he became known for in that he actively participated in many of his stories.

8 'Brian's Song' (1971)

Directed by Buzz Kulik

Brian's Song stars James Caan as Chicago Bears halfback Brian Piccolo, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer. The movie chronicles Piccolo's friendship with Gale Sayers (Billy Dee Williams), a fellow player. The two were the first interracial roommates in the NFL. Throughout the story, Piccolo and Sayers become close friends who support one another through the challenges they face. Brian's Song illustrates the fact that football is often so much more than just a game.

What makes Brian's Song such a poignant football movie is the fact that it showcases the deep bonds that form between players. The fact that the movie focuses on this beautiful friendship makes it more than a simple movie about sports. Brian's Song is notable because it highlights how much of a family football players can become. The movie shows how this love and support extends far beyond the football field.

7 'Any Given Sunday' (1999)

Directed by Oliver Stone

Any Given Sunday is based on the 1984 novel of the same name by Pat Toomay, who played as a defensive end in the NFL. The movie stars Al Pacino as Tony D'Amato, the head coach of the fictional Miami Sharks. The title of the movie comes from a line of Tony's in the book, which says any football team can win or lose on any given Sunday. The movie follows Tony as he coaches his struggling team and fights to get them to the top of their game.

Any Given Sunday also features several cameos from actual NFL players, which adds a layer of authenticity to the overall story. The movie represents a creative expansion for Oliver Stone, who uses this movie to showcase his ability to tell character-driven stories against different backdrops, which in this case means football. The movie is another example of one that highlights how universal football is in America, and how embedded the sport is in American culture.