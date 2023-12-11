The Big Picture Get ready to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Footloose with a new 4K Blu-ray release in February 2024.

The set will include special features like audio commentaries, original screen tests, and interviews with the cast.

Footloose was a huge success upon its release in 1984, making $80 million USD and featuring an iconic soundtrack.

Kick off your Sunday shoes and get ready for the 40th anniversary of 1983's Footloose with a new 4K Blu-ray release. The Kevin Bacon dance classic will be available in February 2024. Paramount Home Entertainment is releasing the film in an all-new 4K transfer in a standard 2-disc set, or in a Steelbook designed to look like an '80s Walkman.

In addition to the newly-restored transfer, the set will contain a number of special features. Those include two audio commentaries; one from Bacon, and one from screenwriter and lyricist Dean Pitchford and producer Craig Zadan. It will also include a number of featurettes, including Bacon's original screen test for the role; looks at the film's music and costumes; an interview with Sarah Jessica Parker, who made her film debut in Footloose; and a remembrance of the late Chris Penn. The set will be released just before the film's 40th anniversary, on February 13, 2024.

Directed by Herbert Ross (Steel Magnolias) after original director Michael Cimino was fired, Footloose centers around teenager Ren McCormack (Bacon), who moves from Chicago to the small, rural town of Bomot. Dancing, rock-and-roll, and other vices are banned in Bomont, owing to a tragedy several years ago; the ban's strongest supporter is local reverend Shaw Moore (John Lithgow). The rebellious Ren soon challenges the ban - even as he pursues a romance with Moore's daughter, Ariel (Lori Singer). The film also stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Chris Penn, and Dianne Wiest. The film also featured one of the most iconic soundtracks of the 1980s, with contributions from Deneice Williams, Bonnie Tyler, Ann Wilson, Sammy Hagar, and, on the title track, Kenny Loggins.

Footloose was a massive hit upon its release on February 17, 1984, making $80 million USD on a paltry $7 million budget. Its soundtrack was also the first record to displace Michael Jackson's mega-hit Thriller from the top of the Billboard charts; two songs from it, Loggins' "Footloose" and Williams' "Let's Hear It For the Boy" were nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars. Footloose was remade in 2011 with Kenny Wormald, Julianne Hough, and Dennis Quaid; it failed to reach the same heights as its predecessor, but did earn $63 million USD on a $24 million budget.

Footloose will be released on 4K Blu-ray just in time for its 40th anniversary, on February 13, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the original theatrical trailer for Footloose below.