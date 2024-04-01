The Big Picture Netflix's Anniversary Collection celebrates films from 1984, like Footloose and A Nightmare on Elm Street, now available for streaming.

More films from 1994 and 2004 will be added to the collection in July and October.

Special screenings of certain movies will also take place at select theaters throughout the year to give fans the chance to enjoy them on the big screen.

Netflix has brought back its Anniversary Collection with a new slate of films from 1984, all turning 40 this year, including films like Footloose, Sixteen Candles, horror classic A Nightmare on Elm Street, Amadeus, Top Secret, and many more, the streamer has announced! The collection launched in January celebrating films marking major anniversaries this year.

The collection will further grow with more films in July with movies from 1994, which turn 30 this year, and in October with films that debuted in 2004, which are all turning 20. No matter which milestone you are looking for, the streamer has got you covered.

Which Milestone Movies are Coming to Netflix in April?

The films now streaming in the US include horror master Wes Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street. The supernatural slasher has been a fan favorite and stars Heather Langenkamp, Johnny Depp, and Robert Englund. For the fans of the romantic comedy genre, the streamer is bringing Sixteen Candles, starring Molly Ringwald as Samantha, a teenager turning 16, whose family forgets her birthday. The coming-of-age comedy directed by John Hughes is a cult classic and a perfect watch for rom-com lovers.

Perfectly timed for a rewatch before Beverly Hills Cop: Alex F arrives this summer, Beverly Hills Cop, starring Lisa Eilbacher, Eddie Murphy, and Judge Reinhold will be available on the streamer. The movie follows detective Axel Foley, whose close friend is murdered soon after he arrives in Detroit. When Alex takes up the investigation, it leads him to the crime world of Beverly Hills. For fans of Kevin Bacon, Footloose is also coming to the platform as it celebrates its 40th anniversary. The Herbert Ross movie also stars Lori Singer, Dianne Wiest, John Lithgow, and more.

Also arriving are titles like Peter Hyams’ Oscar-nominated feature 2010: The Year We Make Contact, Jeff Bridges’ Against All Odds, Amadeus, Nicolas Cage starrer Birdy, Body Double, Conan the Destroyer, Falling In Love, and Firestarter. Fans will also be able to see features like Firstborn, Iceman, Micki & Maude, Moscow On The Hudson, A Passage To India, Top Secret, and many more. Revisiting the movie will be a great way to indulge, be it an award-winner feature, your guilty pleasures, or any cult classic.

Along with streaming, select movies will also have various in-person special screenings at the Paris Theater in New York and Los Angeles’ Egyptian Theatre and Bay theaters throughout the year. All movies are available on Netflix to stream, now.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) Teenager Nancy Thompson must uncover the dark truth concealed by her parents after she and her friends become targets of the spirit of a serial killer with a bladed glove in their dreams, in which if they die, it kills them in real life. Release Date November 16, 1984 Director Wes Craven Cast Heather Langenkamp , Johnny Depp Robert Englund , John Saxon Runtime 91 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Wes Craven

