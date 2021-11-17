A popular trend among media, especially today, focuses on looking on the road not taken. Whether it be the alternate universes in comic-adaptation franchises or the never-ending aesthetic from the Fallout universe, a lot can be said about society as well as morality when approaching these similar, but different worlds.

Apple TV’s For All Mankind holds rank among these alternate-reality programs, taking a unique slow-burn science-fiction approach, revealing to its audience just how different the world could be if the USSR reached the moon before the USA. While the change seems small, just by the end of Season 1 (set in the early 1970s), it’s evident how much one life can change nations.

So, let’s take a look at the top 7 episodes of For All Mankind and see how these episodes help shape a world where the space race becomes more of a space marathon.

“Red Moon” (Season 1 Episode 1)

“Red Moon” is For All Mankind’s premiere episode, and as an alternate history series, it has a lot to establish. Not only does it succeed in illustrating how the opening event of a cosmonaut landing on the moon first affects the United States, including the public, but it also is a great opener to the character and morals of leading man, Ed Baldwin (Joel Kinnaman), through his doubts about not landing on the moon, himself, and the testimony he gives about NASA. While not as strong as its second season premiere, “Red Moon” does a great job at showing what matters in this world and how the tensions of the cold war drove the space race.

“Nixon’s Women” (Season 1 Episode 3)

Not only is “Nixon’s Women” a fun episode, but it also sets the tone for much of the series, showing that For All Mankind isn’t afraid to take big swings. This episode includes the decade-early introduction of women into the space program and introduces mainstays on the series, Molly Cobb (Sonya Walger), Ellen Waverly (Jodi Balfour), and Danielle Poole (Krys Marshall). With the training for these ‘ASCANs’ heavily featured in this episode, not only is “Nixon’s Women” a good look at how government and companies treat minorities, but it also offers an interesting look at how women treat each other. With a great plot twist to close, this episode doesn’t make any misses.

“Hi Bob” (Season 1 Episode 7)

“Hi Bob” contains the perfect mixture of comedy and tragedy to make this an incredibly entertaining hour of TV. While Ed, Gordo (Michael Dorman), and Danielle are stuck in Jamestown for the majority of the episode, “Hi Bob” is mostly about human things -- sacrifice, loneliness, and the bond that people make in stressful or traumatic times. Danielle’s compassion for Gordo outweighs all logic she might have (ironically, she’s a Star Trek fan) considering her position as a Black woman at NASA. Despite her desire to protect him in the way she couldn’t protect her husband, and Gordo’s heartbreaking mental break, there’s a lot of good humor as well in “Hi Bob.” The trials that this episode introduces create an impactful episode that has more long-term ramifications than most.

“City Upon a Hill” (Season 1 Episode 10)

“City Upon a Hill” gives For All Mankind the chance to finally do what it does best -- the narrative climax. This show does a lot of things well, but it has a special way of tying together all of its threads with tension that has the audience at the edge of their seats. It also makes some unexpected choices, such as having Deke (Chris Bauer) reject Ellen even as it appeared they were headed into certain death. While For All Mankind feels fairly optimistic with the way women progress in society (albeit for less optimistic reasons), this episode reminds you that this show isn’t a futuristic one, although the technological advances can make it appear that way. Finally, this episode also introduces a recurring theme, repeated later in Season 2. In the worst times, survival in space as a whole is dependent on cooperation between nations, even in the face of their standing with each other.

“Every Little Thing” (Season 2 Episode 1)

“Every Little Thing” has a similar task as “Red Moon,” but instead of establishing an inciting event, it introduces an entire new decade. This episode has a lot of parallels that are satisfying, ranging from Ellen ending Season 1 on the moon, and beginning Season 2 on the moon (for the last time) to the astronauts heading to watch the sunrise, and racing back to Jamestown to escape the solar storm. This includes an inspiring sequence with Molly, possibly sacrificing her future to save Wubbo Ockels (Bjørn Alexander). With the setting of the solar storm, this episode also shows the new dynamics of NASA in a highly sensitive situation, without introducing the real threat, an imitation of sorts. This episode is the perfect taste of what’s to follow.

“Best Laid Plans” (Season 2 Episode 6)

For All Mankind tells America’s story in the prolonged space race, but it’s “Best Laid Plans” that shows a little more of the perspective of the Soviets. In a two-pronged approach, Margo (Wrenn Schmidt) and Danielle primarily tell these stories through their relationships with Sergei (Piotr Adamczyk) and the cosmonauts, respectively. It’s these same personal relationships that help ease tension between both nations at the end of the season. Introducing these new relationships enlightens the show in a new way going forward. For All Mankind could only tell the story without widening the lens to the Soviets for so long, and it’s the chemistry displayed in “Best Laid Plans” that helped make the progression in Season 2 authentic.

“The Grey” (Season 2 Episode 10)

“The Grey” is not only a spectacular episode within the series, but also one of the best episodes of TV to air in 2021. This episode continues the precedent set by “City Upon a Hill,” bringing season elements to create a perfectly tense situation, following through with character arcs which also brings some characters’ stories to a close. From Tracy (Sarah Jones) and Gordo’s sacrifice to Ed and Sally Ride’s (Ellen Roe) stand-off, “The Grey” features riveting and beautiful sequences as both nations narrowly avoid catastrophe. Ed’s story is particularly poignant in this episode as he is sent into an epiphany (thanks to Karen’s [Shantel VanSanten]) affair in the middle of the Buran-Pathfinder stand-off. “The Grey” proves For All Mankind is only getting better as it has a chance to deliver emotional pay-offs seasons in the making.

