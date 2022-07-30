Shortly before taking the stage at San Diego Comic-Con, where they announced a Season 4 pickup on Apple TV+, I got to speak with For All Mankind cast members Maril Davis, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Shantel VanSanten, Edi Gathegi, Wrenn Schmidt, and series co-creator Ronald D. Moore. During the fun interview, they talked about what it’s really like making the series, what fans would be surprised to learn about the show, when the cast thinks the series will introduce a starship like the Enterprise on Star Trek, and Season 4. In addition, the actors talked about being able to play someone over the course of many years and what it’s like playing someone who makes choices you disagree with.

If you haven’t seen the trailer, For All Mankind Season 3 takes place in the 90’s and features three players (the United States, Russia, and a private company) in a dangerous race to be the first to land on Mars. Eventually, the Red Planet is reached, which opens the door to even more danger.

For All Mankind was created by Emmy Award-winner Moore, and Emmy Award nominees Ben Nedivi & Matt Wolpert. The ensemble cast returning for season three also includes Joel Kinnaman, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, and Coral Peña. As I have said many times, if you’re not watching For All Mankind, you’re missing out on one of the best shows airing on any channel. And while both Season 1 and Season 2 were phenomenal, Season 3 is the best one yet.

Check out what they had to say in the player above, and I’ve listed everything we talked about below.

Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Shantel VanSanten, Edi Gathegi, and Wrenn Schmidt

What would surprise people to learn about the making of the series?

What it’s like trying to age the cast up.

Was it like reading the scripts each week and seeing what’s happening to their characters?

What season will the series get a starship like the Enterprise in Star Trek?

What is it like for the actors playing someone’s entire life onscreen?

Sonya Walger on why she loves playing Molly Cobb and how she doesn’t change excerpt for her eyesight.

Moore talks about how involved he is on the series and how he balances his schedule.

What can they tease about Season 4?

What is it like for the cast watching the opening montage of each season and showing how things have changed in the past ten years?

What is it like playing someone who makes choices you disagree with?

