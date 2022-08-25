Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for all of Season 3 of For All Mankind.When For All Mankind asked, "What if the USSR landed on the moon first?" it opened a whole can of worms. As each season gets closer and closer to the bottom of that can, it's turning out the bottom of the can looks a lot different from expected. Following 3 decades of alternate history across 3 seasons, this critically acclaimed science-fiction drama has asked many questions along the way, thanks to the unintended consequences of the prolonged space race.

While conflict is never to be celebrated, this more minor part of the greater Cold War ended up pushing humanity to accelerate technological advancement, making for a better society in a lot of ways. By the 1990s, renewable energy already has a huge jump on our actual present-day capabilities, thanks to advancements made on the moon, discovered only due to the United States and USSR's need for superiority.

Arguably just as interesting as the political and technological developments in this time are the social ones. For All Mankind uses this root political conflict to explore a world that allowed social issues to progress often at a faster rate than in our reality, thanks in large part to the competition between nations. Throughout the series, a significant number of characters from marginalized groups are promoted and able to guide NASA with their unique experiences, some even making it to the top of the world stage. And this world shown on For All Mankind seems to be a better world for it or at least is able to overcome challenges in ways that resonate with an audience that exists in 2022. A lesbian United States president in the 90s? Sign me up.

Danielle Poole Makes it as the First Black Woman in Space

One of the most obvious examples of the strength in accelerated progress is Danielle Poole, Commander and the first Black woman in space, played by Krys Marshall. She is one of the main 3 astronauts to first land in Jamestown in Season 1, getting a two-decade jump on Mae Jemison, who went to space in 1992. Despite the pressure she felt, she still displayed immense empathy and risked her career when she broke her arm in order to give Gordo Stevens (Michael Dorman) an excuse to leave Jamestown Base without revealing his mental illness, an issue still incredibly taboo and would have left him without a career.

However, Danielle makes the most impact in Season 2 where her experience as a Black astronaut plays a key role in her decision-making as a Commander of a mission. Her persistence comes through for herself, and the rest of the world, when she continues with the Apollo-Soyuz handshake. She went against orders, but it's the collaboration between her and the cosmonauts that bring the countries back from the brink of nuclear escalation. She would continue to succeed when she was chosen over Ed Baldwin (Joel Kinnaman) for the Command position on the NASA mission to Mars, not because she is a Black female astronaut but because she has more experience than him and is better prepared for the role. All the parts of her identity culminate to make her the great leader she is in present-day (1995).

Molly Cobb's Selfless Sacrifices and Heroics

Danielle Poole wasn't the only trailblazer from the 1970 NASA candidates -- there also is Molly Cobb (Sonya Walger). While she's great from the start, her real challenge comes in Season 2 after she exposes herself to prolonged radiation to save one of her crewmates. She faces the consequences of that from that point onwards as it manifests in severe vision problems. Her physical decline isn't too prevalent in the previous season, but For All Mankind doesn't gloss over this life change. Instead, it follows the psychological ramifications of developing a disability unexpectedly and preparing to take the steps necessary to alter her life to deal with this.

Molly isn't in Season 3 as much as in the prior two seasons, but the finale gives her story a touching conclusion. Completely blind by this point in time, she happens to be at Johnson Space Center at the time of the terrorist attack that dominates the episode. Continuing to be the selfless-when-necessary character Molly is, instead of subjugating her to the trope of victim, the show instead puts her into the role of rescuer. When the lights go out and the building is filled with scared engineers in shock, Molly not only uses her leadership training but also the way she's adapted to her blindness to exemplify the hero she really is.

The astronaut still loses her life in the terrorist attack, but the new space center is named after her as a dedication to her sacrifice. It's not every day that series find ways to tell authentic stories about people with disabilities but For All Mankind nails this on the head. By not shelving the character's storyline with disability shortly after the inciting event. For All Mankind is not only able to show this character persevering despite her disability but actually because of it.

Ellen Wilson: The First Female and Lesbian President

Rounding out Nixon's women, is the unforgettable Ellen Wilson (Jodi Balfour). Ellen goes on the journey from astronaut to Republican president and ends the latest season coming out to the world via press conference. When Deke Slayton (Chris Bauer), her mentor, tells her at the end of Season 1 that she could never come out, it's impossible not to feel pain on Ellen's behalf. So, the fact that not only did For All Mankind put her on this track to come out while in office in the 90s, but combined it with Will Tyler's (Robert Bailey Jr.) story and the 'Don't Ask Don't Tell' policy is significant.

After all, there are so many possibilities for Ellen if she wanted to avoid actively going to space, and a lot of them are closer to the plots of the other characters than the White House is. Even Ed's ex-wife Karen (Shantel VanSanten) is more directly involved in space in Season 3, despite hating outer space. In fact, it's not very easy to follow her struggles as a closeted lesbian woman attempting to navigate what she thinks will be accepted and acceptable compared to what is right. It's clear that her mentor's words stayed with Ellen throughout her career. Will Tyler, and her failing him by instituting 'Don't Ask Don't Tell' is a very loud and purposeful statement, and it's what finally freed her from Deke's terrible advice -- that and Pam. Ellen's entire journey makes a very clear statement: the people targeted by laws should be the ones deciding if they should or shouldn't exist.

The Next Generation and the Future of Humanity

There are characters in the younger generations of the cast who also fit this bill. Aleida Rosales (Coral Peña). Working her way up to Flight Director by the end of Season 3, For All Mankind has always been incredibly dedicated to this character, exploring her childhood as an undocumented immigrant all throughout Season 1. Her position at NASA puts her in the perfect spot to replace Margo after her assumed death/defection. Hopefully she won't be following in her mentor's footsteps when it comes to treason. There's also Kelly Baldwin (Cynthy Wu), the adopted child of Ed and Karen, who ends up giving birth to the first baby in space. That baby also happens to be half American and half Russian. Kelly, herself, also has a unique perspective, having been one of the babies evacuated from Vietnam during Operation Babylift. Her child now puts her in the public eye as she maneuvers the challenges of this complex political situation.

You also can't forget Dev Ayasa (Edi Gathegi), a Black engineer and entrepreneur, part of the team responsible for harvesting materials on the moon to create clean energy through fusion, vastly improving both the situation on earth and the space industry. He plays a large role in driving the race to Mars forward, keeping both NASA and the Soviets on their toes. All of these characters who are still up and coming are bound to make even more impacts on the political and science communities of this alternate history.

For All Mankind just doesn't include these varied perspectives, but it seeks out opportunities to tell these stories. The show takes historical events and often takes the path less traveled. It does not undercut the conflict. But it offers marginalized groups an opportunity and asks: What if the United States had to be more inclusive? There are a lot of reasons that sometimes this show's timeline can feel more hopeful than reality. The scientific advancements of clean energy are significant and, of course, being able to go to the Moon and Mars, but when it comes down to it, For All Mankind's hope comes from its diverse characters who mold their world simply because they got the opportunity to be in the room where it happened.