The first season of For All Mankind is coming to Blu-ray this fall. The Apple TV+ series sees a future in which the space race never ended between the USSR and the United States. Season 1 of For All Mankind is set to be released on Blu-ray on November 14, and Season 4 of the series is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on November 10.

Shoot for the Moon

For All Mankind is a science fiction drama series that originally premiered on Apple TV+ in November 2019. The series imagines a world in which the Russians reached the moon before America, and the global space race never ended. The series, set in an alternate timeline, follows the lives of NASA astronauts and their families. The series' name is based on a quote left on the moon by the men aboard the Apollo 11 mission. The quote reads, "We Came in Peace for all Mankind." The series features an ensemble cast that includes Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, and Wrenn Schmidt.

The 10-episode first season of the series will be released across 4 Blu-ray discs. The release has a runtime of 612 minutes and is currently unrated. For All Mankind was created by Ronald D. Moore. Moore is well-established in the science fiction genre of television. Prior to his work on For All Mankind, Moore worked as a writer on several Star Trek series including Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Voyager. Moore won a Peabody Award for his work on the 2004 series Battlestar Galactica. Moore also has experience working on historical fiction, having worked on the Outlander series, which is based on a series of novels by Diana Gabaldon.

Image via AppleTV+

Until season four premieres, however, you can bring the first chapter of the series home with you on Blu-ray as a part of your physical media collection. The Blu-ray release of the season allows viewers to own a piece of, well, alternative history. Season 1 of For All Mankind is set to be released on Blu-ray on November 14.