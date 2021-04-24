[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 2 finale of For All Mankind, "The Grey."]

However the Season 2 finale of For All Mankind made you feel, know this — Joel Kinnaman gets it. The star of the Apple TV+ drama, which details what might have happened to the American space program if Russia had been the first nation to land astronauts on the moon, was pretty open in a one-on-one interview with Collider about how he felt while reading the script for the first time: "Tears were dripping down on my iPad," he says in the video above.

Kinnaman, in this case, was specifically reacting to the heroic yet still sad sacrifice of astronauts Gordon (Michael Dorman) and Tracy (Sarah Jones), who in the Season 2 finale, "The Grey," gave their lives with one daring run that ultimately saves the Jonestown moon base from nuclear meltdown. Both characters, and the actors who play them, will be missed. But on the show, Kinnaman plays astronaut Ed Baldwin, to whom "Gordo" is more than a best friend — he's a brother — and Kinnaman and Dorman have built up a real friendship as well. And so as Kinnaman explains, his sadness isn't just driven by the story; it's personal.

Image via AppleTV

Thus, in this interview, Kinnaman explains what it was dealing with the tragedies of Season 2 and what it was like shooting the funeral scenes. He also reveals the hobby that he's begun exploring as a result of his time on the show, one which may or may not surprise you, and he also acknowledges that when For All Mankind returns for Season 3, it'll be set in the year 1994, which means that Ed will be almost a decade older.

Fortunately, Kinnaman — who rarely signs up for multi-season commitments in television, as seen with his recent roles in Netflix's Altered Carbon and Amazon's Hanna — isn't just on board for the next leap into the future, but is enjoying the challenges of playing "the age" of his character, now that For All Mankind has begun production on Season 3.

Check out the interview above. For All Mankind Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Apple TV+.

KEEP READING: Joel Kinnaman on 'For All Mankind' Season 2 and a Very Funny Story About The Dangers of Filming with Food

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Mortal Kombat’ Rips Out the Heart of What a ‘Mortal Kombat’ Movie Should Be | Review Simon McQuoid’s new adaptation is a mostly joyless slog that can’t even deliver exhilarating fights.

Read Next