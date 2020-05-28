‘For All Mankind’ Season 2: Ronald D. Moore Reveals What it’s About and Teases Season 3

One of my favorite shows on any streaming service is the Apple TV+ series For All Mankind. Created by Ronald D. Moore (who previously developed the Battlestar Galactica reboot), the series takes place in an alternate history where the global space race of the 1960’s never ended. In this alt timeline, the Soviet Union landed on the Moon first and we follow NASA as they try and catch up while also dealing with the changing times. Loaded with fantastic performances, incredible production design, and an honest depiction of the space race, I strongly recommend watching the first season when you get the chance.

Anyway, last week I landed an extended interview with Moore as part of the Collider Connected interview series and we spent a lot of time talking about For All Mankind. He went into great detail about how the series happened, what it’s been like being produced by Apple, how he came up with a full original alternate timeline that listed many of the big changes like Ted Kennedy becoming President and Nixon leaving Vietnam sooner, why he views the series as an opportunity to see the space program change the world, and why the series is so personal to him. In addition, for fans of the series, he revealed what season two is about and how they’re developing season three. He said:

“We’re starting to talk about season 3. We haven’t opened the writer’s room yet but we’re hopeful that we will. Season two takes us…if you saw the tag…the post credits sequence at the end of season one you know season two takes us into 1983 and it’s in the midst of the Cold War and it’s gotten even colder. Reagan is President and the confrontation with the Soviet Union is front and center. The second season is a Cold War story about the USA and the USSR.”

He also revealed they shot eight of the ten episodes of season 2 before they had to shut down.

Check out everything he had to say below — further down the page is exactly what we talked about.

Ronald D. Moore:

What is For All Mankind about?

What it was like working with Apple and being one of their original shows?

How did the series land at Apple and did they care about the series having a five year plan?

What would change in this alternate timeline.

How he came up with a full original alternate timeline that listed many of the big changes like Ted Kennedy becoming President and Nixon leaving Vietnam much sooner.

Why there is no All the Presidents Men in this timeline.

Where are they in the making of season 2?

What is season two about?

