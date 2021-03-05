With For All Mankind Season 2 now streaming on Apple TV+, I recently spoke with Sarah Jones and Michael Dorman about making the fantastic series. During the interview, they talked about what they’re excited for people to see in Season 2, what it’s like making the show behind-the-scenes, how COVID impacted the production, their favorite storyline in Season 2 that isn’t their own, and more.

If you aren’t familiar with For All Mankind, it takes place in an alternate history where the global space race of the 1960’s never ended. In this alt timeline, the Soviet Union landed on the Moon first, and we follow NASA astronauts, engineers and their families as they try and catch up with the Russians while also dealing with the changing times. Loaded with fantastic performances, incredible production design, and a detailed depiction of the space race, For All Mankind is one of my favorite series and I absolutely recommend checking it out.

In For All Mankind Season 2, it’s now a decade later and we’re in the middle of the Cold War between the United States and the USSR. Tensions are high between both countries as each side tries to gain a foothold on the moon and control the areas rich in resources. At the same time, the Department of Defense has militarized parts of NASA and become central to several characters' stories.

For All Mankind was created by Ronald D. Moore and Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert and also stars Joel Kinnaman, Shantel Vansanten, Wrenn Schmidt, Jodi Balfour, Krys Marshall, and Sonya Walger. New cast members this season include Cynthy Wu as an astronaut’s daughter; Coral Peña as adult Aleida Rosales (who we met in Season 1) and Casey W. Johnson as Danny Stevens, the older son of astronauts Gordo (Dorman) and Tracy (Jones).

Check out what Sarah Jones and Michael Dorman had to say in the player above and below is an exact list of what we talked about.

Sarah Jones and Michael Dorman:

What was their reaction to learning the storylines for Season 2?

What is it like behind-the-scenes making For All Mankind?

How COVID impacted the production of Season 2.

What’s their favorite storyline in Season 2 that isn’t their own?

What season do they think the series will introduce a starship?

