The space program may have officially launched with the idea that "we come in peace," but Season 2 of For All Mankind seems prepped for war. That's based on this new trailer for the Apple TV+ original series, set in an alternate universe where NASA isn't an afterthought in the 1980s, but space has become a whole new battlefield in the Cold War.

Season 2 of the space drama picks up a decade later in 1983. It’s the height of the Cold War and tensions between the United States and the USSR are at their peak. Ronald Reagan is President and the greater ambitions of science and space exploration are at threat of being squandered as the US and Soviets go head to head to control sites rich in resources on the moon. The Department of Defense has moved into Mission Control, and the militarization of NASA becomes central to several characters' stories: some fight it, some use it as an opportunity to advance their own interests, and some find themselves at the height of a conflict that may lead to nuclear war.

Stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Wrenn Schmidt, Jodi Balfour, Krys Marshall, and Sonya Walger return for the new season (looking a little bit older than they did in Season 1) while being joined by new cast members Cynthy Wu, Casey W. Johnson, and Coral Peña (the latter playing a grown-up Aleida, played in Season 1 by Olivia Trujillo).

The series is created by Ronald D. Moore and Ben Nedivi & Matt Wolpert. Moore, Nedivi and Wolpert executive produce alongside Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions.

For All Mankind Season 2 will premiere on Friday, February 19, 2021, with each of the 10 episodes being released weekly on Fridays. Check out the new trailer (featuring a pretty synth-ed out spin on the Eurythmics's "Sweet Dreams") below, as well as the newest poster.

Image via Apple TV+

