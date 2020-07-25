‘For All Mankind’ Season 2 Teaser Trailer Promises Gunfights on the Moon

Apple TV+ just revealed the first teaser trailer for Season 2 of its alternate history drama For All Mankind during the show’s ComicCon@Home virtual presentation. The intense alternate history sci-fi series, developed by Battlestar Galactica and Outlander showrunner Ronald D. Moore, imagines a world in which the Soviet Union beat the United States to the Moon, and the space race never ended. Season 1 premiered on Apple TV+ last November, ending with plenty of tragedy and tension among the main characters at NASA and the Cold War standoff making its way to the Moon.

Judging by the trailer, it looks like things are going to pick up right where they left off. Narrated by what I am 99% certain is an actual speech made by Ronald Reagan, the trailer shows the conflict with the Soviet Union escalating as the two countries begin to shore up their lunar bases and prepare to fight for supremacy of the Moon. (To be quite honest, that sentence alone is enough to get me to watch.) If For All Mankind has been on your watchlist but you just haven’t haven’t worked your way through it yet, be warned that some plot points are revealed in this new trailer, including the conspicuous absence of certain characters and the transition to a whole new decade. And even though the show features several historical figures, remember: This is an alternate history. So, no matter where these folks have ended up in reality, anything could happen to them on For All Mankind Season 2.

Now that you’ve been sufficiently spoiler-warned, check out the Season 2 teaser trailer (at the end of the panel discussion) below. For more on the series, check out Collider’s review of Season 1 and what Moore had to say about Season 2 and a possible Season 3. Get even more Comic-Con@Home updates here.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.