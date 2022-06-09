What would happen if Neil Armstrong didn’t land on the Moon? In Apple TV+’s For All Mankind, the world lives in an alternative version of 1969, where the Soviet Union gets to the Moon before the United States does. America goes into a complete state of shock as they watch their astronauts defeated by their rivals. But in this universe, the space race doesn’t end with that just yet. For All Mankind explores NASA’s grander schemes as they avenge their past defeat, complete with its extraordinary challenges. With the Cold War intensifying, the stakes rise, with greater ambitions and even greater risks. The question remains: just how much are you willing to sacrifice for glory and country? As Season 3 approaches, here's a quick recap of who's who in the exciting sci-fi drama.

Joel Kinnaman as Edward Baldwin

Joel Kinnaman plays Edward Baldwin, one of the main characters in For All Mankind. Previously recognized as one of NASA’s leading astronauts, everything comes crashing down when the Soviets land the moon first. Baldwin is the Commander of Apollo 10, the test run for Apollo 11. It just so happens that Apollo 10 was only eight miles away from the Moon, but Baldwin did not rush to the Moon before the Soviets. Because of this, Baldwin receives a lot of criticism, is removed from the Apollo 15 mission, and reassigned to the Apollo Applications Project.

Baldwin, displaying admirable leadership qualities, is instrumental in getting the Jamestown NASA outpost running smoothly on the Moon's surface. In addition, he is a crucial commander during his space expeditions as the Chief of the Astronaut Office. Despite his higher rank, which eventually leads to an executive NASA position, Baldwin recalls the people who help him through his ups and downs. Baldwin's kindness can be too smothering because he wants the best for everyone, leading to conflict with the people he loves. This is understandable given that Baldwin has witnessed several heartbreaking tragedies, including the death of his son and the sacrifices made by his fellow astronauts. He may have a short temper on occasion, but given the pressures he's under and the expectations others have of him, it's incredible that Baldwin can remain loyal to those he cares about.

Joel Kinnaman is a Swedish-American actor who rose to prominence after appearing in the Swedish film Easy Money. He also appeared in Netflix's Altered Carbon, the 2014 RoboCop remake, and played Rick Flag in the 2016 film Suicide Squad.

Michael Dorman as Gordo Stevens

Michael Dorman plays Gordo Stevens, an astronaut who is also part of the Apollo 10 mission. Stevens, like Baldwin, faces criticism for not rushing to the moon. He is originally selected for the Apollo 15 mission but is replaced by Molly Cobb. Despite being replaced, Stevens is chosen for Apollo 18 and then Apollo 22. In addition to pressing work issues, Stevens is dealing with marital issues, which leads to a tumultuous divorce from his wife Tracy Stevens. Stevens starts out as a character who is easy to dislike. He is portrayed in the first season as a cocky astronaut who is unfaithful to his wife and doesn’t value his children. Later, we see him go through an extreme downward spiral, releasing personal anguish through excessive drinking, and indulging in all-too-consuming emotional wallowing.

However, things improve dramatically in the second season. Gordo is chosen to go to Jamestown Base ten years after his last mission, which becomes a watershed moment in his character development. He tries to reconcile with his ex-wife and reluctantly allows her to become an astronaut. Gordo becomes even more sympathetic on the Moon as a result of previous trauma and tries to become a better version of himself in order to win back his wife. Dorman, who is originally from New Zealand, made his acting debut in the comedy-drama series Patriot. He's gone on to play other characters, including Tom Wilcox in Alice in Wonderland and Tom Griffin in The Invisible Man.

Sarah Jones as Tracy Stevens

Sarah Jones plays Tracy Stevens, one of the four women chosen by the Apollo program to become an astronaut. Stevens enjoys flying, much to her mother's chagrin, and eventually persuades her brother to teach her how to fly in exchange for $25. Stevens is also Gordo's ex-wife, and after becoming a celebrity astronaut, she is engaged to Sam Cleveland (Jeff Hephner). Stevens may be famous but as an astronaut, she demonstrates remarkable bravery and admirable qualities. For example, when Apollo 25 commander Molly Cobb was left stranded in space, Stevens piloted the spacecraft herself and retrieved Cobb. Stevens is portrayed at the start of the series as an ordinary housewife with an untrustworthy husband. Rather than wallow in her grief, Stevens uses her ordeals to toughen up and become a highly capable astronaut. She struggles to adjust to Jamestown in the second season but quickly proves that she is a valuable asset to the entire crew. She is eager to assist others and would go to great lengths for her friends, including her ex-husband Gordo.

Jones previously appeared as Detective Rebecca Madsen in the Fox TV drama series Alcatraz prior to her role as Tracy Stevens in For All Mankind.

Shantel VanSanten as Karen Baldwin

Shantel VanSanten plays Karen Baldwin, the wife of Edward Baldwin. Karen is initially portrayed as the stereotypical "tired" housewife of the 1960s - conservative, judgmental, and often looking down on women with aspirations. Her attitude changes drastically after the death of her son, who ran into the street after Karen lost her temper with him and died in an accident. He is rendered brain-dead, and Karen must decide whether to terminate his life. Following her son's tragic death, Karen learns to be more self-sufficient and forms bonds with the ladies in her neighborhood. Her sympathy and empathy grow as well, and she is willing to help anyone. However, she remains an impulsive person who makes rash decisions, such as cheating on her husband with the son of her best friend.

VanSanten has a background in modeling, having previously appeared in major publications such as Teen Vogue and Seventeen. She then moved into acting, playing Quinn James in One Tree Hill and making an appearance in The Final Destination.

Jodi Balfour as Ellen Wilson (née Waverly)

Jodi Balfour plays Ellen Wilson, one of the female astronaut candidates for NASA. Wilson is a member of a program that aims to send women to the moon. However, the program goes on the verge of being terminated due to Patty Doyle's (Cass Buggé) death during LM training. But, in the end, Wilson is chosen alongside the other candidates and becomes one of the first four women to join the NASA astronaut team. She flies her first mission on Apollo 19 and is quickly chosen as Commander of Apollo 24, remaining on the Moon as Commander of Jamestown.

Wilson is extremely intelligent. She's tough, smart, and, while she can be stubborn at times, she'll do anything to save her crew. In comparison to the other candidates, she has a brighter future. Some even speculate that she could become America's first female President. However, Wilson is a closeted lesbian who keeps her sexuality hidden for fear of being fired from her job. Wilson was previously in a relationship with Pam Horton but is now married to her gay friend Larry Wilson in order to dispel any suspicions about their sexual orientations and keep their jobs at NASA. Balfour previously appeared on television as Gladys Witham in the Canadian drama series Bomb Girls and is set to appear in Ted Lasso Season 3 as well.

Wrenn Schmidt as Margo Madison

Wrenn Schmidt plays Margo Madison, one of NASA’s female engineers and eventually the first woman to have a place in the demanding Mission Control. Madison has the honor of being mentored by NASA aerospace engineer and Apollo 11 moon landing commander Wernher von Braun. However, it is discovered that Braun was involved with the Nazis during WWII and is aware of the poor working conditions endured by slaves who built the V-2, leaving Madison deeply conflicted and estranged from the person she looked up to. During this time, Madison begins mentoring Aleida Rosales (more on her later), a young girl with a keen interest in space and a brilliant mind to match. Madison has the potential to advance to the highest levels of NASA. However, because she is a woman, she is frequently overlooked for promotions. Madison is a cutthroat, no-nonsense woman who has no qualms about blackmailing her way to power as a result of this harsh reality. Madison becomes unbearable after obtaining her seat with the upper echelons and continues to do bad things to keep her position, including leaving Cobb to die in space and putting Rosales in a perilous situation in which she is almost deported.

Schmidt is well-known for her roles in a variety of television shows, including the period drama Boardwalk Empire, the spy drama The Americans, and the romantic comedy The Good Catholic.

Sonya Walger as Molly Cobb

Sonya Walger plays Molly Cobb, another female astronaut candidate for NASA. Cobb, who is at the top of her class, stands out the most for her skills and knowledge. She enjoys a friendly little rivalry for the top spot in the astronaut program with her equally smart candidate-in-training Wilson. Cobb takes over as Lunar Module pilot for Apollo 15. She is also the commander of Apollo 21, their first mission to the Jamestown Base. Cobb is left stranded in space after becoming commander of Apollo 25 while attempting to rescue Apollo 24. Fortunately, she is saved and returns safely to Earth.

Cobb is a popular character among audiences for the reasons stated above. She not only has a strong aptitude, but she also has the ability to connect with a diverse crew, whether it's the leader Ed or the recently divorced Tracy. As an astronaut, she is usually the one who makes the most practical decisions in order to get things done. Cobb can appear to be stubborn as a result of this trait, and she becomes easily frustrated when her crewmates fail to understand the practicality of her proposed solutions. Walger's career began with short-lived sitcoms such as Coupling and The Mind of the Married Man. She eventually rose to prominence as Penny Widmore in the hit television series Lost.

Krys Marshall as Danielle Poole

Krys Marshall plays Danielle Poole, NASA’s first African American astronaut. She is chosen for Apollo 18 and later becomes a member of the Apollo 22 crew. However, during the mission's return leg, Poole takes command of Apollo 22. Poole is one of the show's strong female characters, injuring herself on the Moon and protecting Gordo despite destroying her reputation. Poole loses her husband, but that doesn't stop her from being involved in the Apollo-Soyuz project. She may not receive as much screen time as her fellow female astronaut candidates during their training period, but once she has her moment to shine, she is given the opportunity to travel to the Moon with Ed and Gordo.

Marshall's acting background includes appearing on TV shows such as Shameless, Bull, and Adam Ruins Everything.

Cynthy Wu as Kelly Baldwin

Cynthy Wu plays Kelly Baldwin, the Baldwins’ adopted daughter after their son died in an accident in Season 1. Wu is adopted sometime in the ‘80s and plays a pivotal role in pushing aside the couple’s grief. Kelly doesn’t have it easy for her, as she feels like she has to save her parents’ fragile relationship. She’s also trying to figure out who her real parents are. Despite being a new character, Kelly leaves a strong presence. She’s a self-starter and takes the initiative to look for her biological father and enroll in the Naval Academy against her parents’ initial wishes. Kelly is headstrong in her choices and believes she knows what she's doing because of her get-go attitude. Previously, Wu starred in the teen drama Before I Fall and the hit mockumentary American Vandal.

Casey W. Johnson as Danny Stevens

Casey W. Johnson plays Danny Stevens, the Stevens' eldest son. In the show, he is a student at the Naval Academy in Annapolis who works part-time at Outpost Tavern, Karen Baldwin's newly purchased bar. Things become shocking when he becomes involved with Karen later in Season 2, resulting in one of the most contentious side plots in For All Mankind. Johnson is well-known for his roles in the high school musical drama Rise and the hit Netflix series GLOW.

Coral Peña as Aleida Rosales

Coral Peña plays Aleida Rosales, the brilliant and highly intelligent daughter of Octavio Rosales. Aleida and her father illegally cross the border after her mother passes away, hoping to start afresh in the United States. Later on, Aleida shows a strong interest in NASA and the space race. Under the tutelage of Madison, Aleida develops her academic capabilities and receives a letter of acceptance into the Kennedy School, but attempts to throw it all away for a boy named Anthony. Considering her origins and situations, Aleida is someone that audiences tend to root for. She’s a smart, young girl who’s been through so many hardships. She can be guarded sometimes, but that’s understandable. Later on in the series, she finally puts her ego down and apologizes more. Prior to this series, Peña was in The Post and Chemical Hearts.

Edi Gathegi as Dev Ayesa

Edi Gathegi plays Dev Ayesa, the newest cast member in Season 3 of For All Mankind. While not much is known yet, from the looks of the latest trailer, Ayesa is an ambitious visionary who also has plans of getting to space. He’s charismatic and knows the right words to convince the public. Before landing this role, Gathegi played Ronald Dacey in the crime drama show StartUp and was in the popular medical drama show House, besides having a memorable role in X-Men: First Class.