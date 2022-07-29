Shortly before taking the stage at San Diego Comic-Con, where they announced a Season 4 pickup on Apple TV+, I got to speak with For All Mankind creators and showrunners Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert along with cast members Joel Kinnaman, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, and Coral Peña. During the fun interview, they talked about what’s coming up in the final episodes of Season 3, what it’s really like making the series, what fans would be surprised to learn about the show, when the cast thinks the series will introduce a starship like the Enterprise on Star Trek, and Season 4. In addition, the actors talked about how grateful they are to be on the series and being able to play someone over the course of many years.

If you haven’t seen the trailer, For All Mankind Season 3 takes place in the 90’s and features three players (the United States, Russia, and a private company) in a dangerous race to be the first to land on Mars. Eventually, the Red Planet is reached, which opens the door to even more danger.

For All Mankind was created by Emmy Award-winner Ronald D. Moore, and Emmy Award nominees Ben Nedivi & Matt Wolpert. The ensemble cast returning for season three also includes Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger and Wrenn Schmidt, along with new series regular Edi Gathegi who will play Dev Ayesa, a charismatic visionary with his sights set on the stars.

Image via AppleTV

As I have said many times, if you’re not watching For All Mankind, you’re missing out on one of the best shows airing on any channel. And while both Season 1 and Season 2 were phenomenal, Season 3 is the best one yet.

Check out what they had to say in the player above, and I’ve listed everything we talked about below.

Matt Wolpert, Ben Nedivi, Joel Kinnaman, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, and Coral Peña

How they announced the Season 4 renewal at Comic-Con.

What’s coming up in the rest of Season 3?

Did the cast think Season 3 was the best yet while filming?

The incredible VFX and outer space sequences.

What season does the cast think will feature a starship like the one on Star Trek?

What would fans be surprised to learn about the making of the series?

When do they start filming Season 4?

Where are they in the writing process of Season 4?

How the actors get to play someone’s entire life on the show.

What is it like playing someone who makes choices you disagree with?

Image via Apple TV+

For more on For All Mankind