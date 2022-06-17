Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert also talk about when the series might introduce a starship and the opening montage of the first episode of Season 3.

With For All Mankind Season 3 now steaming on Apple TV+, I recently got to speak with creators and showrunners Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert about making the new season. As I have said many times, if you’re not watching For All Mankind, you’re missing out on one of the best shows airing on any channel. And while both Season 1 and Season 2 were phenomenal, Season 3 is the best one yet.

I got to watch eight out of the ten episodes of the third season, and it takes everything you love about the series and amps it up several levels. And it’s not just one episode that’s fantastic. It’s every episode. The season starts off with what would be a finale on another series and then keeps going.

If you haven’t seen the trailer, For All Mankind Season 3 takes place in the 90’s and features three players (the United States, Russia, and a private company) in a dangerous race to be the first to land on Mars. Eventually, the Red Planet is reached, which opens the door to even more danger.

During the interview, Nedivi & Wolpert talked about the making of Season 3, how they’re still working on the final two episodes of the season, when we might see a starship, the status of Season 4, the time jumps between seasons, the challenges of editing the opening montage of the first episode of Season 3, the growing popularity of the series, their original seven-year plan, which characters almost died, how they start writing each season, and more.

For All Mankind was created by Emmy Award-winner Ronald D. Moore, and Emmy Award nominees Ben Nedivi & Matt Wolpert. Nedivi & Wolpert serve as showrunners, and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as David Weddle, Bradley Thompson and Nichole Beattie.

The ensemble cast returning for season three also includes Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt, along with new series regular Edi Gathegi who will play Dev Ayesa, a charismatic visionary with his sights set on the stars.

Check out what they had to say below.

COLLIDER: I want to start with a sincere congrats on season three. It's just exceptional television. I saw the eight episodes so far and it kills me I can't see nine and 10 yet.

MATT WOLPERT: Thank you for saying that. We're very excited that people are getting to start seeing this thing that we've been toiling over for the last year and a half. It's really exciting.

BEN NEDIVI: It kills us, by the way, that you can't see nine or 10 yet because, the reason you can't is, we're still working on them. They're pretty epic and we can't wait for you to see them. That's our goal, to keep working until the end, basically until a few weeks before these episodes drop, we're still working on visual effects stuff. This season, as you can tell, is definitely much bigger than what we've done in the past.

The Duffers were working on the new season of Stranger Things until right before it came out.

NEDIVI: There you go. I can sympathize.

WOLPERT: Yeah. I relate.

VFX is always last minute now. I can tell you so many stories, but anyway, as a huge fan of the series, I'm going to start with the most important question up front, which is where are you in the writing process of season four? Because I need to know.

NEDIVI: Nice try, Steve. There is no season four pickup as of now.

You're right, it's not official as of now, but I may have heard that season four could be being worked on. I'm just wondering, hypothetically, where you might be. I'm going to keep digging.

NEDIVI: Here's what I would I can safely say. Ron, Matt, and I, early on in the show, we had a plan, we have a map of where we want the show to go over many seasons, and we've been grateful for Apple to give us what we've gotten so far. I think we're hoping and excited about the opportunity to take the show further and further into this alt history into our alt present. But as of now, there is no season four pickup at this point.

What do you guys want people to know about season three?

WOLPERT: I think season three is a real step up in the show in terms of the scope of the show, in terms of the advancement of the technology and the changing landscape of our characters. There's new characters coming in, old characters are phasing out in different ways. I think what I'm most excited about with season three is that it really is when our show starts to realize the full potential of the show, in the alt history sense. It really is starting to feel like the future and the past at the same time.

One of the things you mentioned you guys had this roadmap that you came up with a long time ago. How much have you deviated from that map in terms of, did you always think Mars was going to be season three or originally, did you think that was season four?

NEDIVI: That's a good question. I'm surprised how much we've kept to the map, to be honest. We were revisiting it recently and we're like, "Wow. We're actually still pretty much on that road we laid out." But of course, things change. I think when you see what the actors do, when you see how the stories roll out, there were deviations. I think Mars was always the plan for season three. It didn't come about the way we imagined, but it was always the plan to move in this direction by season three. Like Matt said, I think part of the goal of the show is, as it goes deeper, you see our exploration into space go deeper and further. I think that's part of the appeal of being able to jump a decade with each season.

I joked around with Ron and I've asked you this question in the last interview we did, but have you already thought about what season will be the starship?

WOLPERT: Not for a few more seasons. But there's little hints. There's little hints of things that show where this is really all headed.

NEDIVI: I would say there's an Easter egg this year, Matt, wouldn't you say? A little-

WOLPERT: Little bit.

NEDIVI: Little hint.

I love the writing of season three and a lot of creatives I've spoken to talk about how, while the pandemic is the worst thing to happen to all of us and the planet, it actually allowed for more time for everyone to work on scripts and think about things. Did you guys have the same thing where the pandemic shutdown actually helped the show?

WOLPERT: It definitely helped in season two because we shut down in the middle of shooting the last two episodes of season two. We did have a little more time to, not necessarily with writing, but in terms of editing and visual effects and stuff like that. But season three really was a normal quote unquote season in terms of writing and production and post, it was just all done through that pandemic filter. There are people on our crew that I've never seen the bottom part of their face, I only know what their eyes look like. Other than that, it was pretty standard season of shooting a television show.

NEDIVI: If anything, we were spoiled, I think, by the time we had in season two, the extra time. Going into season three, which is definitely more ambitious, suddenly the schedule felt a lot tighter because we had to do a lot more. It's never enough time. That's the thing I've learned a long time ago.

With season three, what is it like in those first few days you get in the writer's room? Take me through a little bit of, are you working on the overall outline? How do you figure out where all the characters are going to go, the storylines for each person? How much is it like, "Okay. We know we're going to Mars", but then, what's the other stuff?

NEDIVI: We usually come into the room with some overarching ideas or themes for each season, Matt and I, and then we really want the room in the first few weeks to just blue sky it. Just talk about any ideas, where are the characters? Where have they been? Because I think a big part of the show is this time jump that happens. One of the early things we do is we talk about what happened during that time jump. Even though we're not going to show it, we want the characters to be informed by what happened between seasons so when you come into the next season, you understand they're fully formed. We know what journey they've been on in between seasons. I think, for us, the beginning of the year, it's all about character. I think the show, in its essence, is all about the characters. I think that the sci-fi, the drama, the spectacle doesn't work unless you really care about these people and you understand them. I think, for us, that's always the focus at the beginning of the year.

Are there any people that have survived much further that you thought might be killed off earlier?

WOLPERT: Oh, yeah.

Who's an example of, or examples of, people that are still alive that you were like, "They're never going to make it?"

WOLPERT: Well, we've had ideas to kill Molly Cobb several times. From the very early on. I think the first time we were going to kill that character was in season one, episode six or something, then we had this great thing about a plane crash or something like that. Then we just couldn't do it. She's definitely a character that just keeps coming back in a way, but there's other characters too. I think Deke was another character in season one that we were going to have something happen early on. Chris Bauer was so amazing that we just couldn't do it.

Obviously you have a finite budget, finite amount of time. What ended up being the toughest thing to pull off in season three, due to scheduling, budget, whatever it may be.

NEDIVI: I have to say, we pulled it off and I don't know how. I want to say we probably should have cut back on certain things for the sake of everyone's livelihoods and sleep, but we really went for it this year. I think it's a testament to the crew and all the departments because it's easy, in the room, to come up with crazy ideas, big ideas. It's another thing to pull it off. I really feel like we did this year. Just the level of professionalism, the level of the quality from sound, to music, to visual effects, to art, to the design. It was so ambitious this year. I think early on we went into the season telling everyone, this is a real big pivot point for the show, it's a big shift. I think, for the most part, we pulled it off. I mean, like we said, we're still tinkering with the last two episodes, so we'll see, but it's definitely, if you think the first eight are ambitious, the last two will definitely blow people away, I feel.

Are the last two episodes the normal run times of an hour, or is one a super-sized episode?

WOLPERT: As is the For All Mankind tradition, I would say that the last episode is a little bit longer than an hour. Just a little bit.

I don't hear about ratings with streamers. They don't give you ... Netflix is a little bit better, but does Tim Cook watch this show? Do the Apple executives that make decisions watch this show? Because I'm a huge fan of this. I need it to stay on the air. No matter what the ratings are, if the people at the top love a show ... If I was running a network and I loved the show, I'd be like, "Fuck it. It's staying on."

NEDIVI: I don't know about Tim Cook in particular, but we do keep hearing that people at Apple love it, that there are a lot of fans of the show at Apple, but I have to say, where I disagree with you is, I think the real power of the show, the success has actually been from the word of mouth, from fans, from people like you and reporters and critics who have really pushed the show. I think that's really what changed the trajectory early on in season two, that word of mouth spread and so many more people are now familiar with the show and excited about the show. Really, to us, that's where the difference started to happen and really made a big impact.

Because I did notice with season two, that way more people were talking about the series.

WOLPERT: Definitely noticed that. There's just, I think, a level of passion in the way people talk about it and talk about the sheer frustration of people watching the Ellen and Pam story at season two. That passion, you cannot buy. I was really happy to see how people responded to season two in a lot of those different ways.

Season three is 10 episodes. Is the 10 episodes a result of Apple saying, "You guys, we want 10 episodes," or is it that's what the story said, "We're going to do 10 episodes." How is that number figured out?

NEDIVI: It's the story. To Apple's credit, they're very open with us about the story is what counts and what matters and what you guys need as the creators. I think early on, the goal was, 10 episodes was enough to tell a story like this, and enough to really convey a beginning and an ending to each season. I think the finales tend to go a little longer because we are building up to that moment, but the 10 feels like the right amount for this show.

WOLPERT: Yeah. It's really 10 and a half episodes.

Well, you look at the last episode of this season of Stranger Things, it's going to be two and a half hours. It's a full-on movie.

NEDIVI: We're definitely not doing that.

The time jump between each season is 10 years. Do you ever envision, or maybe you have, if you got to season six, if you went to season seven, there would be a 50-year time jump? Have you ever talked about a bigger jump between seasons?

WOLPERT: We've played around with that idea, but it's not something that we've ever really fully explored in a way that's... I think in that original map that Ben talked about, it was still that 10 years in a roundabout way between each season. What's really fun about that is, you're starting in the past and at a certain point, you meet the present and then you go into the future. I think one of the other really cool elements about keeping to that decade time jump idea is that there are characters in the show that we will see their entire lives over the course of the show. I don't know that there's ever been a show like that, that's done that before. That's really exciting to us.

The opening montage of episode one, it's about three and a half minutes. I think I rewound it twice to try to see everything in it. How much time do you spend working on that? Are there little things in there that I may have missed that you really want to point out?

NEDIVI: Oh man, can I tell you that montage takes so much work? It's literally putting together a documentary. It's like we are putting together an alt history documentary every season, and it's a project that happens almost to the side of everything else that Matt and I, and the editing team and visual effects team, working on that in parallel with the season. There are times where we're spending so much time on that montage. Because Matt and I, we're big history buffs, and we love playing around with the history and really we look at every little piece in there and I guarantee you have to watch it maybe 10 times to catch every little thing, but it's a lot of fun to us and we're careful. Yeah, there's some fun moments, but there's also little things, especially this year, that more speak to the storyline and the characters in the show, as well. It's interesting to watch it more, not only to settle you into our alt '90s, but also into the world of the show this season.

You have some good songs. What is it like, actually, with the trailer getting Soundgarden? How tough is that to do or is Apple like, "Yeah, let's do it"?

WOLPERT: They've been very supportive with music. I think they, obviously, as a company, put music very forefront in how they market things and how they approach selling their products to consumers. They've always been really supportive in terms of the music stuff. I thought the trailer and the music turned out really great.

NEDIVI: I have to give credit to our music supervisors, Christine and Maggie, because I think, one, everyone always thinks we have a bigger budget for music than we actually do on the show, and it's a testament to what they do by finding these gems, by finding these songs from the era each season, which sounds like it would be a lot of fun, but it's a lot of work, too. We go through hundreds of songs every season and we're really proud of the work they did to really capture the era.

On that note, I need to stop. I'm just going to say, I really want to thank you guys for the hard work you put in making one of the best shows on television. I really, really appreciate it.

WOLPERT: Thanks a lot.

NEDIVI: Thanks.

For All Mankind Season 3 is now streaming on AppleTV+.