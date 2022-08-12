Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 3, Episode 10 of the AppleTV+ series, For All Mankind.

What a finale! For All Mankind Season 3, Episode 10, "Stranger in a Stranger Land," not only wrapped up another season of the show, but also another decade. This episode excels at bringing plots (and people) together, while still leaving the characters dealing with an unthinkable tragedy. For All Mankind is a show that not only delivers on the build-up, but also doesn't ignore the aftermath, and shows decade after decade how it stays with us. The one-hour and 23-minute episode is packed full to the brim with tension and heart-racing action, leaving plenty for us to obsess over while waiting for Season 4 and 2003.

Starting in the White House, Ellen Waverly's (Jodi Balfour) story for the season reaches its height when she reveals to the world that she is a lesbian. This is a big shake-up, and the finale begins to examine the consequences and possibilities that she now faces. Even as the vice president, who has conservative social views, confronts her, President Waverly commits to her earlier decision to come out. She isn't featured much more in the episode, leaving much up in the air considering she has two years left on her term, but we do get the delight of Ellen visiting Pam once more, but this time with a freedom she never had before, especially since Deke Slayton advised her to stay in the closet for the remainder of her career.

While Ellen's story is still full of challenges but laced with hope, the other main Earthbound event finds a way to end two other women's lives and change two others forever. It isn't a For All Mankind finale without tragic death! Season 3 tackled conspiracy theorists by having Tracy and Gordo Stevens's son Jimmy Stevens (David Chandler) become indoctrinated by a group of domestic terrorists who believe that NASA lied about the death of Jimmy's parents and more. This group manipulates him until he finds himself part of a plot to bomb the Johnson Space Center (JSC). He is able to loop in Karen Baldwin (Shantel VanSanten), who is able to catch the group off guard, causing the explosives to go off, but seemingly in a less lethal area. Unfortunately, Karen is killed in the explosion, tragically, just after being appointed as CEO of Helios, replacing Dev Ayesa (Edi Gathegi).

The attack also resolves Molly Cobb's (Sonya Walger) storyline. After becoming blind as a symptom of her prolonged exposure to radiation on the moon, the former astronaut is able to lead other visitors and staff at JSC to safety, having returned to her former employer to help Ed Baldwin (Joel Kinnaman) with a nearly impossible flight. This sequence is especially powerful, as Molly uses her disability to lead and help others, knowing how to navigate without sight (the lights went out after the explosion). Molly's death occurs exactly the way she lived her entire life, leading and selflessly sacrificing in whatever way she could when the time called for it.

Her death is offscreen, and she's revealed as a hero and the namesake of the new space center in a newspaper that Sergei Nikulov (Piotr Adamczyk) picks up. Margo Martindale (Wrenn Schmidt) has successfully arranged his asylum in the USA, but as the FBI is closing in on her as a Soviet agent, she has to flee herself. The audience is probably the only party aware of her survival, her traditional getting-ready-scene Russia-edition acting as the stinger in the final moments of the finale. Aleida Rosales (Coral Peña) finds Margo's office partly destroyed and is beside herself. Margo's assumed death seems like the obvious choice for a dramatic reunion in the early 2000s next season. But for Aleida, a woman with so much trauma already, the lack of closure is bound to affect her in ways the audience will only probably learn about in exposition due to the season time-jumps.

"Stranger in a Strange Land" also reveals the actual first person on the Red Planet, Lee Jung-Gil (C.S. Lee). In a series of flashbacks that open up the episode, North Korea secretly sends two men to Mars in what they claimed to be an unmanned probe. The other man dies upon impact, but Jung-Gil survives, even if he is ghosted by his nation. It's when he is almost ready to give up on ever making it back home when he encounters Danielle Poole (Krys Marshall) and Grigory Kuznetsov (Lev Gorn), who knock him out and take him back to their base, making him a member of their crew and giving him the ability to exchange videos with his lover back home.

Of course, there's still the crazy space event of the finale. Kelly Baldwin (Cynthy Wu) is near the end of her pregnancy but develops pre-eclampsia. Her need to get to artificial gravity and better medical supplies aboard the Phoenix in orbit is emergent. However, they only have a limited amount of fuel to get her there. The entire crew at Happy Valley volunteer to stay behind to help her make it to the Phoenix. The engineers at NASA create a way for her to reach the spacecraft by strapping herself to the top of their Mars Surface Access Module (MSAM) and essentially jetpacks herself the rest of the way. It's crazy — but it works. She safely has her baby.

But as the Happy Valley crew prepares to wait 18 months to leave Mars, Ed has a few things to deal with, including Danny Stevens (Casey W. Johnson), who still hasn't confessed that Karen cheated on Ed with him. He does however explode with guilt about causing the drill explosion. At the end of the episode, Ed banishes Danny to North Korea's probe, promising to bring him supplies for the remainder of their time on Mars. But with the Season 3 finale ending with only a look at Margo in her new home, this is the first time that the audience won't get a glimpse at this world's technological advancements ahead of time.

With a show that knows how to pull a punch while also weaving perfect themes through its characters, Season 4 of For All Mankind could go to unpredictable places that are impossible to expect.