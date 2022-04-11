It's one small step for man, and a giant leap for Apple TV+. The streamer has announced that the acclaimed space drama For All Mankind, which imagines an alternative world in which the Soviet Union beat the United States to the moon — prolonging the hotly fought space race — is to return for a third season on Friday, June 10. With the announcement came a short teaser video. "When united behind a common goal, there is nothing we cannot achieve," says the narrator, as the camera pans over the landscape of a red planet revealed to be Mars.

But in this timeline, there are astronauts on Mars — and it's 1995. We're in a new decade, now, so expect new faces to join the coterie of historical figures that garnish the series. If you've ever wondered how Bill Clinton might've handled the space race, this might be your answer.

The ensemble cast returning for season three includes Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt, along with new series regular Edi Gathegi, who will play Dev Ayesa,'a charismatic visionary with his sights set on the stars.

For All Mankind was created by the Emmy-winning Ronald D. Moore, and Bed Nedivi & Matt Wolpert. Nedivi & Wolpert serve as showrunners, and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as David Weddle, Bradley Thompson and Nicole Beattie. For All Mankind is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

The first two seasons of For All Mankind are available to stream on Apple TV+ now. Check out the all-new teaser for season three below:

And here's the official synopsis for season three, which brings the show's action into the early '90s:

"The propulsive new season of the alternate-reality series takes viewers to a new decade, moving into the early ‘90s with a high-octane race to a new planetary frontier: MARS. The Red Planet becomes the new front in the Space Race not only for the U.S. and the Soviet Union, but also an unexpected new entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake. Our characters find themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict and their loyalties are tested, creating a pressure cooker that builds to a climactic conclusion."

