While the 20th Century gave us some movie classics that impacted the future of cinema such as Gone With the Wind (1939), Citizen Kane (1941), Casablanca (1942), and The Wizard of Oz (1939), it also gave us some other significant events which helped shape the world as we know it today. One of those events was the global space race which saw the Soviet Union and the United States compete to become the first nation to send someone to the moon. The United States emerged as the winner when American astronaut Neil Armstrong became the first man on the moon in 1969. Now, Apple TV+'s sci-fi show, For All Mankind reimagines what would have happened if the Soviet Union had won that race.

For All Mankind explores an alternative version of the moon landing where Alexei Leonov, a Soviet cosmonaut, becomes the first man on the moon. In the show's version of history, the Soviet Union being the first to send someone to the moon causes the space race to continue for decades as the United States tries to catch up. The show was created and written by Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi, and Matt Wolpert. It stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Shantel VanSanten, Sarah Jones, Jodi Balfour, and Wrenn Schmidt. For All Mankind also features some historical figures such as Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin (the second man on the moon), Senator Ted Kenny, and former U.S. presidents, Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon. For All Mankind was produced for Apple TV+ and the first season premiered on November 1, 2019. Apple TV+ renewed the show for a second season in October 2019 and the second season premiered on February 19, 2021. In December 2020, before the second season aired, the show was renewed for a third season.

The first season of the show focused on Leonov’s arrival on the moon, the effects it had on NASA, and the United States' efforts to catch up with the Soviet Union. The second season takes place in 1983, almost a decade after the events of the first season. It is set during the height of the Cold War when the tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union are at their peak. The second season focuses on how the world has changed following the victory of the Soviet Union. The third season of For All Mankind takes place in the middle of the 1990s and focuses on head-to-head competition between the United States and the Soviet Union on accomplishing the mission to Mars.

For All Mankind has been nominated for and won several awards including the Saturn Awards for Best Fantasy Television Series, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, and the Producers Guild of America Awards. Excited to know about the latest season of this critically acclaimed series? Here’s everything you need to know about For All Mankind Season 3 from the release date to the plot.

What Is For All Mankind Season 3 About?

The official synopsis for the third season of For All Mankind reads:

The propulsive new season of the alternate-reality series takes viewers to a new decade, moving into the early ‘90s with a high-octane race to a new planetary frontier: MARS. The Red Planet becomes the new front in the Space Race not only for the U.S. and the Soviet Union but also for an unexpected new entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake. Our characters find themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict and their loyalties are tested, creating a pressure cooker that builds to a climactic conclusion.

Watch the For All Mankind Season 3 Trailer

The official trailer for For All Mankind was released on May 16, 2022. The trailer introduces us to a race to Mars between NASA and the Soviet Union. We can feel the sense of urgency between the duo on who will accomplish the mission first. This is evident in a clip where NASA briefs Dev Ayesa of Helios (a private company), emphasizing that coming first is all that matters. Different space crews land on Mars and the trailer dives into the discoveries, risks encountered, and conflicts that ensue between the different crews. There’s suspense, drama, conflict, and all the thrills that prepare us for what For All Mankind Season 3 has to offer. Before the full-length trailer, a date announcement teaser was also released on April 11, which you can watch here:

How Many Episodes Does For All Mankind Season 3 Have?

For All Mankind Season 3 will have ten episodes just like its first and second season. Each episode will have a runtime of 48-76 minutes.

When And Where Will For All Mankind Season 3 Be Released?

For All Mankind Season 3 will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 10, 2022. You can also stream all episodes of the first two seasons on Apple TV+. If you don’t have Apple TV+, you can subscribe for a month at $4.99 with a seven-day free trial or you can make an annual subscription of $49.99.

Who Is in the Cast of For All Mankind Season 3?

Joel Kinnaman is returning to star as fictional NASA astronaut Edward Baldwin in For All Mankind Season 3. Kinnaman is known for his role as Detective Stephen Holder in AMC’s crime drama series The Killing, for which he received a Saturn Award Nomination for Best Supporting Actor on Television. Kinnaman is also known for his roles as Rick Flag in the DC superhero film, Suicide Squad, and Governor Will Conway in the U.S. remake of the political thriller, House of Cards.

Also returning for Season 3 is Shantel VanSanten for her role as Karen Baldwin, Edward Baldwin’s wife. You might recognize VanSanten from her role as Quinn James in the teen drama series One Tree Hill. VanSanten has also appeared in shows such as Shooter and The CW’s The Flash and movies such as Final Destination and Something Wicked.

Edi Gathegi will be joining the cast of For All Mankind Season 3. Gathegi will play the role of Dev Ayesa, a charismatic visionary with his sights set on the stars. Gathegi is known for his leading role as Ronald Dacey in the crime drama series StartUp and his recurring role as Dr. Jeffrey Cole in the medical drama series, House.

Other cast members returning for Season 3 include Jodi Balfour (Bomb Girls), Sonya Walger (Coupling), and Wrenn Schmidt (Boardwalk Empire). Two main cast members who won’t be returning for Season 3 are Sarah Jones (who played Tracy) and Michael Dorman, whose stories ended in the Season 2 finale.

