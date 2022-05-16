Apple TV+ has released a new trailer for Season 3 of For All Mankind, the hit alternate history show that imagines what would happen to the planet if the Soviet Union got to the Moon before the United States. Set to premiere next month, the upcoming season will take us to an alternate version of the 1990s, where the next target of the space race is the red planet Mars.

The new trailer introduces the main plot of Season 3 as the Soviet Union and the United States start a new race to see who will be the first nation to put people on Mars. However, this time around, both countries will have another competitor, as the multi-billionaire Dev Ayesa (Edi Gathegi) decides exploring the stars should be a private endeavor. The trailer underlines how the U.S. is eager to set the score by reaching Mars first and taking the lead in the Cold War. As for the Soviets, they want to ensure they will keep their position as the best space explorers.

For All Mankind’s Season 3 trailer also reveals how the different teams of astronauts will have to deal with the adverse conditions of the red planet. As everyone tries to set camp on Mars, the teams will have to face dust storms and a lack of supplies that put everyone at risk. In addition, the arrival of Mars is also the trigger to discussions about the possibility of finding extraterrestrial life and colonizing territories outside of Earth. So, it seems like the series will keep exploring how a single change in history may alter the course of life for the entire human race.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED:‌ 'For All Mankind': Ronald D. Moore on Season 2 Tragedies, Season 3 Hints, and the Official Reason Why Russia Beat America to the Moon

For All Mankind is created by Matt Wolpert, Ben Nedivi, and Ronald D. Moore. The trio also serves as executive producers, while Wolpert and Nedivi also act as showrunners. Other executive producers include Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, and Nicole Beattie. For All Mankind is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

Season 3 of For All Mankind features recurring cast members Jodi Balfour, Wrenn Schmidt, Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, and Coral Peña.

The first two seasons of For All Mankind are available to stream on Apple TV+ now. Season 3 premieres on Friday, June 10. Check out the new trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis for Season 3 of For All Mankind:

"The propulsive new season of the alternate-reality series takes viewers to a new decade, moving into the early ‘90s with a high-octane race to a new planetary frontier: MARS. The Red Planet becomes the new front in the Space Race not only for the U.S. and the Soviet Union, but also an unexpected new entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake. Our characters find themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict and their loyalties are tested, creating a pressure cooker that builds to a climactic conclusion."

The Best Shows on Apple TV+ Right Now

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Marco Vito Oddo (1344 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develops games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe