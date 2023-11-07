Get ready for take off. Season 4 of For All Mankind is bringing audiences back to Happy Valley, a location that has dramatically evolved since our last visit in the previous season. The story unfolds within an eight-year time jump from Season 3, catapulting us into a new millennium. Specifically, the action unfolds in 2003, when the space program’s objectives have expanded beyond simply exploring space.

In this season, the focus has shifted towards the exploration and potential extraction of valuable, mineral-rich asteroids that have the power to reshape the future of both Earth and Mars. But as these new possibilities come to light, tensions begin to simmer between some of the world’s most influential nations.

Season 4 of For All Mankind premieres November 10 on AppleTV+. Check out the cast and character guide below to see who’s returning to the new season.

For All Mankind Release Date November 1, 2019 Cast Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Sonya Walger Main Genre Sci-Fi Genres Sci-Fi, Drama Rating TV-MA Seasons 4

Returning Cast Members

Joel Kinnaman as Edward ‘Ed’ Baldwin

Image via Apple TV+

Joel Kinnaman stars as Edward ‘Ed’ Baldwin, the titular character in For All Mankind. Throughout the past three seasons, the NASA astronaut has seen more than his fair share of highs and lows. From the disappointment of losing to the Soviets in the Space Race to his removal from the Apollo 15 mission, and then his reassignment to the Apollo Applications Project, Ed has consistently demonstrated his leadership qualities, even though not everyone may be a fan of them. Ed has played a pivotal role in ensuring the smooth operation of the Jamestown NASA outpost on the Moon’s surface and has served as an essential commander during his space expeditions as Chief of the Astronaut Office.

But all of his accomplishments come with a cost. Due to the high-risk nature of his profession, Ed is no stranger to witnessing the deaths of his fellow astronauts. His short temper, although infuriating, is understandable. And with the explosive incident in the Season 3 finale, it’s a miracle that Ed can remain level-headed despite the pressures surrounding him.

Kinnaman catapulted to fame following his role in the Swedish film Easy Money. On top of playing Rick Flag in the 2016 film Suicide Squad, he is set to appear in Silent Night, John Woo’s first American film in two decades premiering this December.

Wrenn Schmidt as Margo Madison

Image via Apple TV+

Wrenn Schmidt plays Margo Madison, an esteemed NASA engineer who goes on to become the first woman to earn a coveted spot in the demanding Mission Control. Despite her stellar academic and scientific achievements, Margo faced a series of moral challenges through the past seasons. She grapples with the revelation of her mentor’s ties to the Nazis and the harsh working conditions of laborers constructing the V-2.

Being one of the few female engineers in her field, Margo is constantly overlooked for promotions. With cutthroat determination, she’s unafraid of taking risks to secure her position with the higher-ups, even if it means jeopardizing her life and being labeled as a traitor by the nation. Season 3 sees her maintaining contact with an engineer from the Soviet space program and goes to great lengths, including passing NASA secrets to him. Despite her questionable values, Margo finds the time to mentor a young Aleida Rosale, an exceptionally bright girl with a profound interest in space and an intellect that matches.

Schmidt’s other television roles in Julia Sagorsky in Boardwalk Empire, Megan Holter in Outcast, and Amber Park in Jordan Peele’s Nope.

Krys Marshall as Danielle Poole

Image via Apple TV+

Krys Marshall takes on the role of Danielle Poole, NASA’s pioneering African-American astronaut. She is selected for the prestigious Apollo 18 mission and later joins the Apollo 22 crew. But after a significant turn of events, she eventually assumes command of Apollo 22. In 1992, Poole found herself in the spotlight as one of the two finalists to lead NASA’s historical inaugural mission to Mars. After a monumental shift in leadership, Danielle is chosen to be the new commander of Sojourner 1, ultimately making history as the first woman to set foot on Mars.

Marshall’s acting portfolio includes parts in the television series NCIS, This Is Us, and Supergirl.

Edi Gathegi as Dev Ayesa

Image via Apple TV+

Edi Gathegi stars as Dev Ayesa, an American engineer and entrepreneur, as well as the co-founder of Helios Aerospace. In 1986, Dev, in partnership with Richard Hilliard, developed the very first operational nuclear fusion reactor, which paved the way for their subsequent venture, Helios Aerospace. 1987 also saw a significant triumph for Dev, as Helios Aerospace secured a lucrative NASA contract for the extraction of Helium-3 on the lunar surface. After the disastrous incident involving orbital hotel Polaris, Dev took the opportunity to purchase the space station, aiming to transform it into Phoenix, Helios’ spacecraft designed for its ambitious mission to Mar.

In addition to For All Mankind, Gathegi has also starred in The Blacklist: Redemption. The actor is also set to star as Mr. Terrific in James Gunn’s blockbuster film Superman: Legacy said to premiere in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Cynthy Wu as Kelly Baldwin

Image via Apple TV+

Cynthy Wu plays Kelly Baldwin, the adopted daughter of Ed and the late Karen Baldwin after the tragic loss of their son in Season 1. Determined and self-reliant, during her younger years she’s constantly seeking out her biological father and remains steadfast in joining the Naval Academy despite her parents’ reservations. Fast-forward to 1992, Kelly is thriving as a scientist based at McMurdo Station in Antarctica.

Wu made her mark in the entertainment world with notable appearances in projects like the teen drama Before I Fall and the mockumentary series American Vandal.

Coral Peña as Aleida Rosales

Image via Apple TV+

Coral Peña stars as Aleida Rosales, a young gifted woman with exceptional intellect and a strong passion for space. First introduced as the daughter of Octavio Rosales, Aleida, and her father embarked on an illegal border crossing in the hopes of starting a new life in the United States. Under the mentorship of Madison, Aleida’s academic potential blossoms, leading to a letter of acceptance into the prestigious Kennedy School. Almost a decade later, Aleida fulfilled her dream of joining NASA as a systems engineer. By 1994, she rose to the position of lead engineer and Flight Director for NASA.

Peña’s previous acting roles include a guest appearance on Blue Bloods, a series regular part on 24: Legacy, and a recurring role in The Enemy Within.

New Series Regulars

Image via Apple TV+

Season 4 of For All Mankind introduces audiences to a bunch of new spaces ready to go on board the ship. Toby Kebbell, known for playing Sean Turner in AppleTV+’s Servant, takes on the role of Miles, a former offshore oil platform worker who sees Mars as his ticket to a new job opportunity. Tyner Rushing, who’s appeared in Under the Banner of Heaven, plays Samantha, a space worker currently based in Mars.

Another new face is Eli Hobson, who will be played by Daniel Stern. Hobson serves as the new administrator at NASA. As a new leader in the Space Race, he juggles between calling all the shote while facing the pressure of modernizing the agency. Svetlana Efremova also joins the cast as Irina Morozova, a Soviet official.