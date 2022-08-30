The third season of the extremely popular Apple TV+ series, For All Mankind just wrapped a few weeks ago, but plans are already in motion regarding the fourth season. Production on the new season began recently after the show was renewed in July. In line with filming for the new season, the series has seen David Stern cast as a regular for its upcoming run.

For All Mankind explores what would have happened in an alternate timeline had the space race taken a different turn than what is recorded history. The series is set in a world where NASA astronauts, engineers, and their families are the centerpiece of remarkable occurrences and the USSR, not the United States wins the race to the moon. When the show returns, Stern will portray a former auto industry CEO and the new administrator at NASA, Eli Hobson. Stern’s character has been given the task of leading NASA’s emergence into the 21st century, and it soon proves to be more difficult than he had earlier anticipated.

The third season of the show followed a main plot that saw a race executed in space, featuring the United States and the Soviet Union both seeking to be the first nation to reach to the red planet: Mars. The high-stakes competition also saw how the astronauts sought to handle the adversities of landing on the planet and the prospect of going even further into space. This race between the nations occurs as the series brings us into a new decade as the 90s come around. The third season wrapped with several twists and a climactic conclusion.

Image via AppleTV+

RELATED: How 'For All Mankind' Uses Its Diverse Characters to Inspire a Different Future

Stern’s film credits include Game Over, Man!, James Vs. His Future Self, Diner and The Milagro Beanfield War. One of his most famous roles includes playing Marv Murchins in the popular Home Alone. The actor has TV credits that include Getting On, Manhattan on WGN America, and House of Lies on Showtime. His most recent work was on the Hulu original series, Shrill.

For All Mankind is created by the trio of Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert. The trio also double as executive producers on the series with Nedivi and Wolpert taking on the additional roles of showrunners. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television. Other executive producers include David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, Nicole Beattie and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions.

The cast for the new season has not yet been fully revealed given the several on-screen deaths at the end of season three. However, joining Stern in the new season for now are Krys Marshall, Joel Kinnaman, and Wrenn Schmidt.

You can stream For All Mankind on Apple TV+ with all three seasons available.