AppleTV+ has added one of its staples Toby Kebbell, to the cast of the upcoming fourth season of its hit space adventure series, For All Mankind according to Variety. This makes another big-name addition to the series that already boasts a star-studded cast including Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, and Jodi Balfour.

Kebbell's addition is the second casting news to emerge as production for the fourth season is currently underway. He will take on the role of Miles who has been described as “a former offshore oil platform worker who pursues a new job opportunity on Mars.” Thus, he will be front and center in the war for space domination that saw major powers shift their focus to the red planet in the third season that just wrapped. While Kebbell's character description suggests that he might be playing on the side of private businesses, his earlier announced Season 4 co-star Daniel Stern will be leading NASA as its new administrator, Eli Hobson. Hobson is a former auto industry CEO who has been hired to employ his experience to lead NASA to new frontiers in the 21st century, and while he has an impressive track record, his new job will spring new challenges.

Each season of the alternate history drama has explored a different time period and with many time jumps by the end of Season 3, the upcoming fourth season promises an exciting start to the new millennium. Twists in the episode finale left fans with burning questions that Season 4 will provide answers to in an intriguing way as we've come to expect. What would have become of our world if the USSR beat the US in the race to the moon? For All Mankind explores this notion with an enthralling plot that has received unanimous praise from critics. This dramatization of alternate historical occurrences has been brought to life by a stellar cast some of who have embodied world figures and now Kebbell is gearing up to be a part of that.

Image via Apple TV+

Kebbell has been more prolific on the big screen with some of his notable works including Dead Man’s Shoes, RocknRolla, War Horse, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, Fantastic Four, as well as Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and War for the Planet of the Apes. This new role will see him return to AppleTV+ as his current show at the streamer, Servant, is tying up its successful run with a 10-episode Season 4.

In addition to Kebbell and Stern, Season 4 will also see the addition of Krys Marshall, Joel Kinnaman, and Wrenn Schmidt. The show is created by a tripartite collaboration of Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi, and Matt Wolpert who all serve as executive producers. Nedivi and Wolpert are showrunners. The show is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Tall Ship Productions with its reps including David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, Nicole Beattie, and Maril Davis.

All three seasons of For All Mankind are currently available to stream on AppleTV+.