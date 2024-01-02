Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 4 of For All Mankind.

We have had a major issue with Ed Baldwin (Joel Kinnaman) all season in For All Mankind. From trying to mix work with pleasure while on Mars to being a subversive and petulant child with Commander Danielle Poole (Krys Marshall), he has been a thorn in the side of the people working to get things done. Now, another ne'er-do-well, Helios head honcho Dev Ayesa (Edi Gathegi) has joined forces with Baldwin to form a dreadful team of selfish and greedy mercenaries who are trying to steal the precious Goldilocks asteroid. This is because it's rife with iridium, which they can sell it to the highest bidder between the United States, Russia, and North Korea. But there is a sequence in Season 4's eighth episode, "Legacy," that shows there is absolutely no depth that these two won't sink to to get their way, and it involves an innocent child doing their bidding.

What Does Ed and Dev's Plan Entail in 'For All Mankind' Season 4?

When Ed and Dev started to work together at Helios, you had a feeling that these two would become fast friends. Both of them have shown a willingness to bend and break the rules whenever it suits their needs. Ed has constantly skirted the edges of what NASA and his superiors have deemed acceptable practices (particularly this season, organizing a strike just to spite Commander Poole and Dev, who is constantly trying to get a leg up on the competition by whatever means necessary. So the fact that they have now evolved into Bond-level villains in Season 4 shouldn't come as a huge surprise. Trying to steal a #$20 trillion asteroid is easily something a guy like Hugo Drax from Moonraker or Ernst Blofeld from Spectre would try to pull off. The sheer hubris and unmatched egotism make their union feel very natural.

To steal the precious asteroid, Ed and Dev realize that they're going to have to steal what is known as the "discriminator box" that is on board the Ranger shuttle that will be trying to retrieve Goldilocks and redirect it toward Earth. The discriminator box sends a specific message that allows Commander Poole and the command at NASA to know that it is a legitimate signal from the Ranger. Next, they have to recruit some of the crew to take part in their plan. Dev uses his Machiavellian smarts and wiliness and is able to push an "inside woman," Samantha Massey (Tyner Rushing), onto the Ranger crew with orders to somehow steal the discriminator box that is out in the open in the control room surrounded by a bevy of crew members. But first, they must have an ersatz discriminator box to replace the device so that no one will know it has been stolen. This is the point at which Ed proves to be a deplorable character and quite possibly the worst grandfather in the history of television.

This Decision Makes Ed and Dev the Worst on 'For All Mankind'

At the beginning of the episode, Ed's daughter Kelly (Cynthia Wu) has to remind Ed that he agreed to babysit her son (and his grandson) Alex Poletov (Ezrah Lin) while she is taking the hopper to Korolev Crater to get her seekers up and running and will be away for three days. Naturally, Ed had forgotten all about it because he is like a kid in a candy store with Dev and his new plan, and he also manages to take a shot at Kelly's parenting. The fact that they are going rogue behind the backs of Poole and NASA is bad enough, but the straw that broke the proverbial camel's back is when they decide to use Alex as a part of their horribly misguided plan. Sure enough, things go wrong and Ed and Dev have to scramble to get the lost item and endanger an innocent child. Ed acts as if Alex has a choice in the matter, but he clearly doesn't want to disappoint his intimidating grandpa.

Instead of being responsible adults and tending to young Alex's needs while his mother is off tending to her work, Ed and Dev decide that it would be a better idea if they sent Alex scurrying through the 12-inch intake HVAC ventilation tunnel, so he can steal the backup discriminator box from a secured holding cell on the Helios shuttle Phoenix. When the boy emerges from the HVAC vent with Ed and Dev's precious item, Alex has a huge smile on his face. Ed and Dev call him a great and brave kid for doing it. It's the only time so far in the show that Ed has been anything other than gruff and disapproving of his grandson. It should also be noted that this is a boy who has recently lost his grandmother, Karen Baldwin (Shantel VanSanten), in the terrorist bombing of the Lyndon Johnson Space Center at the end of Season 3 and is never going to know his father, a Russian cosmonaut who also died in Season 3. Watching Ed and Dev get close to Alex just so Ed can get the boy to do his dirty work is appalling.

Ed Baldwin Has Gone From Hero to Villain in 'For All Mankind'

In the first several seasons of For All Mankind, Ed Baldwin was the face of the American NASA space program. He was often the anchor of the cast as other players, like friend Gordo Stevens (Michael Dorman) had his psychological break and then used booze to numb the pain of his divorce from Tracy (Sarah Jones). Ed was a stalwart in a program that was going through so many changes over the years spanning from the 1960s well into the 1990s.

Now, he is a curmudgeonly, old, louse of a malcontent who has made it his mission in life to screw over NASA and anyone who threatens his unfounded authority and entitlement. He has developed his own jilted agenda, and it is unfortunate to see what was once an inspirational character go bad. The fact that he and Dev would put his grandson in harm's way to carry out illegal activity is just too much to handle, and we are out on Ed Baldwin and Dev Ayesa.

