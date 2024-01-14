Editor's Note: The below contains spoilers for 'For All Mankind'.

The finale of the fourth season of Apple TV+'s hit science fiction show For All Mankind, "Perestroika," delivered in a big way, addressing every storyline and giving it a satisfying conclusion. Most notably, the battle for the Iridium-rich asteroid Goldilocks was waged between Dev Ayesa (Edi Gathegi), Ed Baldwin (Joel Kinnaman), Samantha Massey (Tyner Rushing), and Miles Dale (Toby Kebbell), and the collective space programs of the United States, Russia, and North Korea on Earth led by Commander Danielle Poole (Krys Marshall), Margo Madison (Wrenn Schmidt), and Aleida Rosales (Coral Peña). And what a battle it was, as every member of the cast was involved in the back-and-forth game of chess going on to acquire the asteroid. Aleida was left to deliver some very bad news to Margo regarding her close friend Sergei Nikulov (Piotr Adamczyk), and the most improbable reunion served as a nice bookend to another impressive season of the Ronald D. Moore and Matt Wolpert-led thriller.

Who Ends Up Controlling the Precious Goldilocks Asteroid?

In Episode 5 "Goldilocks," a massive asteroid rife with a valuable element called iridium is discovered. From that point on, there has been back-and-forth jockeying for control of the precious rock. Initially, everyone was united in the goal to redirect the asteroid toward Earth, so it could be used to improve the lives of the billions of people on the planet. As the season played out, a schism evolved when Dev and Ed decided that it would be in their best interest to hijack the asteroid and ensure the future of the Mars program and the Happy Valley research facility on the Red Planet. Dev and Ed lead an upstart group of some disenfranchised technicians including Miles, Samantha, and North Korean dissident Lee Jung-Gil (C.S. Lee) in an elaborate effort to steal Goldilocks and have it orbit Mars instead of being redirected into the Earth's orbit.

The group creates a phantom Operations Command center and sends Samantha with the Ranger crew where they need her to manually adjust the shuttle thrusters to prevent "Team Earth" from being able to send Goldilocks back toward Earth. She struggles with Poole's lieutenant, Palmer James (Myk Watford), and appears to fight him off long enough to complete her adjustments to the Ranger. But it isn't until the final sequence where we jump ahead to 2012 that we know for a fact that "Team Mars" was indeed successful. Dev is standing on the edge of a massive crater on the surface of Mars, and we also see a resplendent, sparkling new Happy Valley that has been taken to a new level by using Goldilocks to not only keep the Mars program alive but watch it thrive moving forward. The Helios group led by Dev and Ed successfully wrangle Goldilocks away from the group on Earth and are the "winners" in the Goldilocks sweepstakes. But Danielle also gets a win of her own as she returns to Earth to be met by her brand-new grandchild after having been shot in the shoulder during a brawl within the Happy Valley complex and tended to by her foil Ed.

What Happens to Margo and Her Protégé Aleida in the Season 4 Finale?

Over the final three episodes of the season, Margo and her protégé Aleida reunite. Margo also reengages with her Russian counterpart and friend/love interest Sergei when she returns to Houston. At the end of the penultimate episode, we see the sudden and tragic assassination of Sergei by a KGB agent. Margo is not aware that this has taken place when she tells Aleida to go and convince him to get out of town because his life is in danger from the Russian contingent. Aleida arrives at the cheap motel where the concierge informs her that Sergei committed suicide. Aleida knows it was murder and breaks down in her car. She then returns to the Molly Cobb Space Center, tasked with the unenviable job of informing Margo of the bad news. Naturally, Margo knows Sergei was murdered and immediately lashes out at her boss Irina Morozova (Svetlana Efremova). After Irina tells Margo that she is unaware of Sergei's fate, she urges Margo to regain her composure.

After hearing this news, Margo decides that she is done doing the Russian bidding and plans to help keep the Goldilocks asteroid in Mars's orbit instead of bringing it to Earth. Aleida tries to take the fall for Margo when their plan is discovered, but Margo once again stands up to defend Aleida and admits that it was her idea. She is taken away from the command center in handcuffs by the FBI and will likely be heading back to Russia. She and Aleida exchange a final embrace. In a somewhat surprising twist, upon her return to Space City in Moscow, Irina finds what appears to be several KGB agents rifling through the documents on her desk and in her files, and the door is closed behind her. We can only surmise what has happened to her, but it does not look good. It is never the best idea to fail an iron-fisted Communist government with so much on the line.

'For All Mankind' Ends the Season Where it Began

Somewhat forgotten among all the subterfuge involved in gaining control of Goldilocks is the promise that Ilya Breshov (Dimiter D. Marinov) made to Lee Jung-Gil early in the season to keep his contraband smuggling activities a secret. He makes a promise that at the time seems like a pipe dream, and says that in exchange for his silence and help, he will have the lonely North Korean's wife brought to Mars to be with him. And sure enough, in one of the show's final sequences, we see a woman emerge from behind some stacked pallets in the cargo area, and it is Lee Jung-Gil's wife. The two run into each other's arms in what is a rare heartwarming moment in a finale that is filled with betrayal, violence, and greed. But reuniting the suicidal astronaut with his wife serves as a nice way to bookend a season and come full circle.

