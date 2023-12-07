The Big Picture In the latest episode of For All Mankind, teams on Earth and Mars scramble to control a valuable discovery in space that could change history forever.

The episode centers around the discovery of an asteroid full of iridium worth upwards of $20 trillion and showcases the intense competition among space agencies to acquire unlimited funds.

This season of the popular Apple TV+ series explores the tensions and confrontations that arise as international tensions threaten the achievements of the space program in the 21st century.

We're halfway through the fourth season of For All Mankind, Apple TV+'s superb and incredibly popular science-fiction series and the show, which presents an alternative history on the Space Race has brought us every closer to present day. Collider is thrilled to be working with Apple TV+ to bring our readers an exclusive look at the latest episode of Season 4, entitled "Goldilocks".

In this thrilling upcoming episode in which a discovery made in space sends teams across both Earth and the growing colony on Mars scrambling for answers after finding something that could change the course of history for humanity, fans will witness a battle to control the space race forever with the potential to gather unlimited funds.

The clip in question sees the various space agencies all racing to find a way to deal with the discovery of an asteroid in 2003 which is full of iridium, one of the most valuable metals in existence and which is estimated to be worth upwards of $20 trillion, leading to the flying space rock being renamed the Goldilocks asteroid.

What Is 'For All Mankind' About?

Throughout each installment of For All Mankind, the series has guided us on a captivating exploration of diverse historical eras, offering an intimate examination of the repercussions and confrontations which stemmed from intercontinental heads-to-head in space exploration. The initial season placed viewers in the 1970s, where the early Soviet mission to the Moon bruised the ego of the United States, influencing its political landscape. Subsequently, the second season extended the scope of the narrative on show, delving into the escalating tensions of the 1980s Cold War, portraying the intense rivalry between the United States and the USSR for dominance over lunar resources.

Based on Mars, it has rapidly expanded and evolved, bringing both friends and foes alike together in harmony. Now in 2003, the primary goal of the space program has changed. It's all about capturing and mining incredibly valuable asteroids loaded with minerals that could change the fates of Earth and Mars. Yet, beneath the surface, tensions among the people in the vast international base now Entering the 21st century, Happy Valley, the space colony, has made impressive progress in the eight years since Season 3 . Now in 2003, the primary goal of the space program has changed. It's all about capturing and mining incredibly valuable asteroids loaded with minerals that could change the fates of Earth and Mars. Yet, beneath the surface, tensions among the people in the vast international base now threaten all the hard-won achievements.

Returning to the series from last season are Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, and Coral Peña. Season 4 also brings in a host of new stars, including the likes of Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing, Daniel Stern, and Svetlana Efremova.

For All Mankind Season 4 debuted on November 4 on Apple TV+, with subsequent episodes premiering weekly on Fridays. Check out the exclusive clip in the player above.

