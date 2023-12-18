The Big Picture Exclusive opportunity to see the Season 4 finale of For All Mankind on the big screen in Los Angeles.

The show chronicles an alternate timeline of the Space Race, with the latest season exploring the mining of asteroids and new job opportunities on Mars.

One of the best shows dominating television right now is Apple TV+’s sci-fi series For All Mankind. We’re at the halfway mark now for Season 4 and Collider is thrilled to announce a very special offer to fans in Los Angeles. Teaming up with Apple, we want to give our readers a chance to see the Season 4 finale, Episode 10, early with a theatrical screening. Following the viewing, executive producers Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert and Maril Davis, as well as stars Krys Marshall, who plays Danielle Poole, and Wrenn Schmidt, who plays Margo Madison, will hang out after for an exclusive Q&A moderated by Collider’s Steve Weintraub. This will be your one and only chance to see this breathtaking season finale up on the big screen, so check out below for more details!

Created by Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi, and Matt Wolpert, For All Mankind chronicles the Space Race on an alternate timeline that began with the Soviet Union beating the U.S. to the moon in 1969. The show rewrites history with the help of researchers and consultants, and up until recently the historical diversions have been “based on real designs,” according to Nedivi. In Season 2, the show jumped to the 1980s during the Cold War, and then again to the early ‘90s in Season 3 that saw Mars as the show’s new destination. As Season 4 introduced us to the international Mars base, Happy Valley, we’ve hit the new millennium, and For All Mankind is treading new waters now. The grounded alternate history is beginning to lean more science fiction as they tackle newer sciences only just being explored, like the mining of asteroids. Blue collar Americans have been shuttled to Mars with new job opportunities, and international tensions continue to simmer. Over the series run, stars include Joel Kinnaman, Jodi Balfour, Michael Dorman, Shantel VanSanten, and many more.

‘For All Mankind’ Season 4 Finale Screening Details

The screening of For All Mankind Season 4, Episode 10 will take place on Thursday, January 11, at AMC Century City, starting at 7pm. If you live in Los Angeles or have the means to get there, all guests will be provided with popcorn and a drink. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Moore, Nedivi, Wolpert, Davis, Marshall and Schmidt. Nedivi and Wolpert both serve as creators, showrunners, and executive producers of the show, and have worked together on acclaimed series like Fargo, The Umbrella Academy, and Entourage. You don’t want to miss out on this one-of-a-kind panel, and your only opportunity to see this series in a theater, so check out how to enter down below and come spend the New Year with us!

How to Get ‘For All Mankind’ Tickets

