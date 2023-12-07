Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4 Episode 4 of For All Mankind.

The Big Picture Margo Madison, a pioneering engineer at NASA, has been banished to Russia and subjected to harsh treatment after selling secrets to the Russians.

In Season 4 of For All Mankind, Margo is arrested, tortured, and imprisoned in a brutal Soviet gulag, showcasing the dark and visceral side of the show.

Margo is given a choice to cooperate with the Soviet space program or face dire consequences, highlighting the difficult decision she must make in order to survive.

In the fourth season of the sweeping AppleTV+ science fiction drama For All Mankind, everyone seems to be moving forward and in a positive direction. Ed Baldwin (Joel Kinnaman) and Danielle Poole (Krys Marshall) are the top dogs on the joint mission to Mars and enjoy having the "corner office" as the United States, Russia, North Korea, and Hyperion are exploring and discovering new things about the previously mysterious red planet. Ed and Karen's (Susan van Santen) academic daughter Kelly (Cynthia Wu) has a brand-new bundle of joy back on Earth and has teamed up with the brilliant engineer Aleida Rosales (Coral Pena) to form an innovative private exploration project outside the preview of NASA with disgraced former founder and CEO of Hyperion Dev Ayesa (Edi Gathegi). And newcomer Miles Dale (Toby Kebbell) is working his arse off with all kinds of side hustles to make ends meet for his growing family while working as a repair man on Mars. So everybody is pursuing something interesting and worthy, except for one character. What have showrunners Ronald D. Moore and Matt Wolpert done with one of the OGs of the show, Margo Madison?!

Margo Madison Was the Big Boss at NASA Before Her Epic Ousting

We got to know Margo (Wrenn Schmidt) through thirty-plus episodes spanning 4 years. She is introduced to the audience as a wide-eyed engineer who is trying to make her way at NASA in the late 60s when dinosaurs like Deke Slayton (Chris Bauer) were running the show and doing his damndest to keep women out of the control room and the astronaut program. We have taken a long and storied ride with the meticulous and fastidious engineer for over 35 years now. She has broken barriers for women in the space program. She also went well out of her way to foster a young Latina girl named Aleida, opening doors that she would never have been given access to without the care of Margo Madison. Before the terrorist bombing of the Johnson Space Center, Aleida had taken her place as the head of the entire program. So, after we finally catch up with Margo in Episode 4 of Season 4, "House Divided", we find out that not only has she been banished to Russia and holed up in a spartan-like hovel in Moscow (we knew that from the finale of Season 3), it is uncovered just how dire her situation in the Soviet Union has become, and it is safe to say that she has been done dirty.

Margo Madison Has Been Thrown to Communist Wolves in Season 4

To be clear, what she did is not to be taken lightly. Selling NASA engineering and rocket science secrets to the Russians is a serious offense, and she should absolutely be removed from any and all things NASA or space program-related. She should even be sent away for a period to think about the repercussions of her indiscretions for a few years so she can ruminate on the dangers of her actions. However, (and you knew there was a BIG "however" coming) the position we find her in Moscow is far more dire than what she deserves. Similar actions in real life will only get you 2–5 years in a Club Med-type minimum security prison (with tennis privileges). But, my goodness, what Margo has been given is far worse than what she deserves. The United States government has shipped her off to a squalid hut in Russia and left her for dead. What in the world? When she makes the mistake of getting involved in a pro-Gorbachev democratic rally while going to fetch her daily allotment of bread in Episode 3 "The Bear Hug", she is arrested and hauled off to a gulag, torture prison, and treated like a sub-human because she has the wrong phone number on her person.

Margo Is Handcuffed and Tortured in 'For All Mankind' Season 4

This parallel version of the Soviet Union in For All Mankind is not engaging in any of the glasnost that we have seen in the real world over the past 30 years. They are still a very Draconian and punitive government that will resort to some of the most visceral and disgusting tactics to gain information. It comes as a bit of shock when we see Margo taken down into a prison cell and handcuffed over some exposed water pipes and tortured over why she has the phone number of a former high-ranking official who is active in the pro-Gorbachev/ anti-Communist guerilla group. They even bring in a Gorbachev sympathizer and blow the poor bastard's brains out right in front of her as an example. She is hit in the face with the man's blood and brain matter. This is as dark and viscerally upsetting as the relatively PG-13 show has gotten so far, and it is the moment in the 4th season that we can safely say that Margo's fall from grace is complete. She has hit rock bottom.

'For All Mankind' Season 4 Doesn't Really Give Margo a Choice

Margo is spared from a bullet through the head as her captors throw a bag over her head and drive her away to a mysterious location. Once there, she is finally met by the icy head of the dictatorial government's version of NASA, called Space City. Space City is the Soviet Union's equivalent to NASA and is run by a cutthroat, no-bullshit director named Irina Morozova (Svetlana Efremova). Morozova knows all about Margo and her background with NASA and the United States background and offers her a position within Space City. Make no mistake, this is about as much of a choice as opting for the sun to rise in the East and set in the West. It's either cooperate and become a drone in the Communist regime or be escorted to a gulag in Siberia - maybe even killed. So it's not really an option for her to refuse her position where she will continue to work for the Soviet space program and lend her considerable intelligence and experience to the greatest enemy of the United States. To be truthful, we thought this might be an option in our recap of Season 3 heading into Season 4, but c'mon!? Getting strung up and having a man's brain splattered across your face? Margo has been done so dirty! Why not just take her from the plane from the airport directly to Space City? Maybe they wanted her to know what the repercussions of not cooperating or disagreeing with the fascist regime would. Either way, there was no need to shake Margo down like that when she was already in the fold of the Russian space program. We are anxious to see how far Margo will go before showing her headstrong and savvy personality and risking it all.

