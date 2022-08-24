For All Mankind may have just ended its third season a few weeks ago, but Season 4 is already underway. The highly popular Apple TV+ original was already renewed at SDCC in July, but fans will be pleased to find that filming is already beginning for the next season, lessening the chance of a long wait to find out what the state of the space race is in the 2000s, after the multiple disasters and challenges that Mars brought the astronauts and cosmonauts (and Koreanaut?).

On August 23, Krys Marshall, who plays Commander Danielle Poole, posted a tweet that included a picture of the outside of a cast trailer, one side labeled 'Danielle Poole' and the other 'Ed Baldwin'. She captioned the photo "Hi bob. #ForAllMankind #Season4," seeming to confirm not only is there at least some actors on set, but both her character and Ed (played by Joel Kinnaman) would be returning in Season 4. So far, the only other character confirmed to return is Margo Madison (Wrenn Schmidt) who was featured in the end-of-season flash-forward to the next decade. Her caption refers to the inside joke the two characters share from their time together during the first season. They also shared this with Gordo Stevens (Michael Dorman), who sadly perished in the second season finale.

The season 3 finale didn't end much better for the characters. On Mars, all the residents of Happy Valley volunteered to stay on the Red Planet for another year and a half so that Kelly Baldwin (Cynthy Wu) could safely make it to the Polaris in orbit and deliver her baby. The launch went successfully, but shortly thereafter, they learn of a terrorist attack on Earth at NASA in Houston.

Image via Apple TV+

Karen Baldwin (Shantel VanSanten) ends up interrupting the plan, but she loses her life in the process. The attack also takes the life of Molly Cobb (Sonya Walger) who dies as a hero, getting people to safety. It also appears that Margo died in the attack, however, the audience knows that she survived and is now living in Russia. But for the first time, we don't have a glimpse of what technological development is in store for the next season. Let the waiting begin!

All 3 seasons of For All Mankind are available to stream on Apple+.