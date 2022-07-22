Apple TV+'s first San Diego Comic-Con appearance brought some welcome surprise for fans, as the streamer revealed that For All Mankind has been renewed for Season 4. The alternate-history series imagine a timeline where the Soviet Union reached the Moon before the US, leading to an acceleration of the spatial race.

During the For All Mankind panel on SDCC, Apple TV+ brought creators and executive producers Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi to discuss the ongoing seasons of the acclaimed show. The trio was joined by executive producer Maril Davis and cast members Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, and Casey Johnson, Coral Peña, and Wrenn Schmidt. In the panel, the cast and crew talked about the experience of imagining a fictional world based on actual history, and hinted at the future of the For All Mankind.

Season 3 of For All Mankind premiered on Apple TV+ last June 10. Set in an altered version of the 1990s, the new season explores how the US and the USSR set their eyes on the Red Planet. Both nations think putting people on Mars could lead to a definitive victory in the spatial race. However, things get more complicated as the private sector is also willing to explore Mars without the constraints of the political game. The three missions departed together for Mars, but each crew faced adversity on their journey to the alien planet. Currently, Season 3 is exploring the repercussions, on Earth and Mars, of the eternal struggle to claim possession of space. Now, with Apple TV+ renewing the series for another season, we are even more excited to see how everything will unfold in the upcoming episodes.

Each season of For All Mankind focused on a different historical period. The first season takes us to the 1970s, exploring how an early Soviet mission to the Moon would profoundly impact US politics and culture. Season 2 jumped forward in almost a decade, showing how the spatial race led to the technological development of the human race, with science at the center of society. Since Season 3 takes us to the 1990s, it would be fair to expect another decade jump for Season 4. If For All Mankind keeps proving to be a success, the series timeline could surpass natural history in a few more seasons. That would be an exciting development that would allow For All Mankind to fully embrace its sci-fi concept.

New episodes of For All Mankind premiere on Apple TV+ every Friday through August 12. Check out our interview with Kinnaman from Season 2: