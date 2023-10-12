The Big Picture Happy Valley's space program has shifted its focus to capturing and mining valuable asteroids, leading to tensions among the international base.

Each season of For All Mankind explores significant moments in space exploration and their consequences, from the 1970s Moon mission to the 1980s Cold War.

The fourth season of For All Mankind will premiere on November 10, continuing the show's compelling journey through different historical periods.

At New York Comic Con today, Apple TV+ dropped the trailer for Season 4 of For All Mankind, their hit, critically acclaimed space drama series from Golden Globe nominee and Emmy Award winner Ronald D. Moore and Emmy Award nominees Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert. The 10-episode fourth season will make its highly anticipated global debut on Friday, November 10, 2023, on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through January 12, 2024.

Entering the 21st century, Happy Valley has made impressive progress in the eight years since Season 3. It has rapidly grown its influence on Mars, turning former foes into important allies. But if we jump ahead to 2003, the primary goal of this space program has changed. Now, it's all about capturing and mining incredibly valuable asteroids loaded with minerals that could change the fates of Earth and Mars. Yet, beneath the surface, tensions among the people in the vast international base now threaten all the hard-won achievements.

The ensemble cast returning for season four includes Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, and Coral Peña along with new series regulars Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing, Daniel Stern, and Svetlana Efremova.

What Is the Story of 'For All Mankind' So Far?

Image via Apple TV+

In every season of For All Mankind, the show has taken us on an exciting journey through different historical periods, giving us a close look at the consequences and conflicts that arise from significant moments in space exploration. The first season transported us to the 1970s when the early Soviet mission to the Moon had a profound impact on the United States, affecting its politics and culture. In the second season, the story delved deeper into the growing tensions of the 1980s Cold War, as the United States and the USSR fiercely competed for control over lunar resources.

The third season moved us to the early 1990s, where we witnessed an exhilarating race to conquer a new frontier: Mars. This time, the Red Planet became the focus of the space race, with the United States, the Soviet Union, and a surprising contender locked in intense competition. As their ambitions clashed and loyalties were tested, the pressure continued to rise, leading to a climactic series of events in the Season 3 finale.

The first three seasons of For All Mankind are now available to stream on Apple TV+. You can catch the trailer for the fourth season, which premieres on November 10, down below.