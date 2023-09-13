The Big Picture For All Mankind Season 4, premiering on November 10, 2023, takes viewers into the new millennium, focusing on capturing and mining asteroid resources that could reshape Earth and Mars. Tensions among the base inhabitants threaten their achievements.

The ensemble cast, including familiar faces and new series regulars, returns for the fourth season of For All Mankind, created by Emmy winner Ronald D. Moore. The showrunners and executive producers are Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert, Maril Davis, David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, and Seth Edelstein.

In previous seasons, For All Mankind explored space exploration's impact on political and cultural landscapes in different eras, from the 1970s Moon mission to the 1980s Cold War competition for lunar resources. Season 3 saw a race to conquer Mars, leading to a climactic finale.

Apple TV+ has unveiled an exciting sneak peek of the upcoming fourth season of For All Mankind, the beloved space drama series created by Ronald D. Moore, a Golden Globe nominee and Emmy Award winner, along with Emmy Award nominees Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert. The eagerly awaited fourth season, comprising of 10 new and exciting episodes, is set to premiere globally on Friday, November 10, 2023, exclusively on Apple TV+. Fans can look forward to a new episode each week, continuing the journey through January 12, 2024, as the story unfolds.

Launching into the new millennium, Happy Valley has made remarkable strides over the past eight years since Season 3. It has rapidly expanded its presence on Mars, transforming former adversaries into valuable partners. Fast forward to 2003, and the primary focus of this space program has shifted towards capturing and mining extraordinarily precious, mineral-rich asteroids that have the potential to reshape the destinies of both Earth and Mars. However, underlying tensions among the inhabitants of the sprawling international base now jeopardize everything they have worked so diligently to achieve.

Returning for the fourth season, the ensemble cast includes familiar faces such as Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, and Coral Peña, joined by new series regulars Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing, Daniel Stern, and Svetlana Efremova. For All Mankind is created by Emmy Award winner Moore, and Emmy nominees Nedivi and Wolpert. Nedivi and Wolpert serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as David Weddle, Bradley Thompson and Seth Edelstein. For All Mankind is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

What's the Story So Far?

In each installment of For All Mankind, the series has taken its viewers on a compelling journey through distinct historical eras, offering a gripping examination of the repercussions and conflicts stemming from pivotal moments in the realm of space exploration. The first season transported its audience to the 1970s, a time when the early Soviet mission to the Moon had profound and far-reaching effects on the political and cultural landscape of the United States. In the second season, the narrative delved deeper into the escalating tensions of the 1980s Cold War, as both the United States and the USSR competed vigorously for control of lunar resources.

In the third season, viewers were propelled into the early 1990s, witnessing an exhilarating race to conquer a new frontier: Mars. This time, the Red Planet took center stage in the space race, with the United States, the Soviet Union, and an unexpected contender locked in a fierce and intense competition. As ambitions collided and loyalties were put to the test, the pressure continued to mount, ultimately leading to a climactic culmination of events in the Season 3 finale.

The first three seasons of For All Mankind are now available to stream on Apple TV+. You can catch the first teaser for the fourth season of the show down below. It will premiere on November 10.