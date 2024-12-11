Barrett Carnahan, known for portraying a younger John Kreese in Netflix’s Cobra Kai, is officially joining the cast of Apple TV+’s For All Mankind for its upcoming fifth season, as per a report by Deadline. Carnahan will play Marcus, a recent high school graduate navigating life on Mars in the acclaimed alternate-history space drama. The series takes place in another life where the space race never ended. The fifth season jumps ahead to 2003, eight years after the events of Season 3, and focuses on the rapidly expanding international base on Mars. Former rivals have become collaborators, working to mine mineral-rich asteroids that could transform the future of Earth and Mars. However, rising tensions among the base’s residents threaten to unravel all they’ve built.

Carnahan's trip to Happy Valley adds another nice note to his expanding acting portfolio, following roles in One of Us is Lying (Peacock), Cruel Summer (Freeform), and Grown-ish (Freeform), as well as guest appearances on popular series like Grey’s Anatomy, Bones, and Modern Family. Others who will be part of Season 5's cast include the likes of Mireille Enos, Costa Ronin, Sean Kaufman, Ruby Cruz, and Ines Asserson.

What Can We Expect from 'For All Mankind' Season 5?

Image via Apple TV+

Speaking earlier this summer to Collider's Steve Weintraub, the series creator Ronald D. Moore explained how Season 5 was progressing, and hailed Apple's commitment to the long-term storytelling process, as well as opening up about what he had learned while making the series.

It's great. We just started shooting on Season 5, which is fantastic. I can't believe we're in Season 5 already. It's kind of crazy. We're in the writing period of the spinoff series, which is Star City, which is very exciting. I'm very happy that Apple was supportive of that whole concept and to do it and to tell the story from the cosmonaut point of view and how the Russians got to the moon first and what it was like to work in that program. I didn't know a lot about the Russian space program before I started doing this project. I knew an awful lot about the American program, but I think most Americans don't know a lot of details about that. It was pretty ballsy stuff that they did.

For All Mankind Seasons 1 through 4 are available to stream on Apple TV+. Cobra Kai is streaming now on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on both series.

Your changes have been saved For All Mankind Exploring the possibilities that might exist if the global space race had continued and where humanity would be now. Release Date November 1, 2019 Creator Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert Cast Joel Kinnaman , Michael Dorman , Sarah Jones , Shantel VanSanten , Sonya Walger Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 4

Watch on Apple TV+