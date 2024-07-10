The Big Picture Mireille Enos joins For All Mankind as Celia Boyd, reuniting with Joel Kinnaman from The Killing.

Season 5 will feature returning cast members and explore new storylines, including a focus on Mars.

Apple TV+ continues to expand the For All Mankind franchise with a Soviet Union-focused spin-off series in the works.

Apple TV+'s For All Mankind is about to add a new face to its spacefaring roster. Mireille Enos has joined the cast of the sci-fi show's upcoming fifth season, according to Variety. Enos has been cast as a series regular in the wildly popular show alongside star Joel Kinnaman. This will reunite the pair after they previously collaborated on AMC's crime drama series The Killing from 2011 to 2014.

Enos will join For All Mankind as Celia Boyd. Details on her character are slim, but she is described as "a member of the Peacekeeper Security Force on Mars." She will star in the show's fifth season alongside Kinnaman, who returns as NASA astronaut Ed Baldwin. The highly anticipated Season 5 will also include a slew of returning cast members, including Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña, Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing, Daniel Stern, and Svetlana Efremova.

Details on Season 5 are being kept in NASA's vaults. The show depicts an alternate universe in which the Soviet Union landed on the moon before the United States, causing the Cold War-era Space Race to continue into the 2000s. The show's fourth season, which premiered at the end of 2023, was set on the Happy Valley space station on Mars in 2003. It ended with a time jump to 2012, revealing that the nearby asteroid Goldilocks has become a massive mining facility.

Enos and Kinnaman Will Collaborate Again

Season 5 of For All Mankind will mark another collaboration between Enos and Kinnaman since The Killing. Enos starred in the series as Sarah Linden, a detective in the Seattle Police Department, who ends up partnering with Detective Stephen Holder (Kinnaman) to investigate her first murder case. For her role in The Killing, Enos earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a TV Series Drama. The pair worked together most recently on the Amazon Prime Video action series Hanna.

Apple is staying busy with the For All Mankind franchise, as this past April, the streamer announced it was developing a spin-off series, Star City. Unlike For All Mankind, which focuses on NASA's Space Race goals, Star City will focus on the Soviet Union's space program. For All Mankind was created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi. Wolpert and Nedivi serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis' Tall Ship Productions banner, David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, Seth Edelstein, Kira Snyder, and Sony Pictures Television.

A release window for Season 5 of For All Mankind has not been announced. The first four seasons of the show are streaming on Apple TV+ now.

