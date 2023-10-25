The Big Picture For All Mankind writers Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert reveal that Season 5's pre-production hasn't started yet following the Writers' Guild of America strike.

Despite the delay, Nedivi is optimistic that the show will be officially renewed, and he hopes to quickly start the writers' room to avoid a long hiatus.

Nedivi believes that the strike was necessary to protect the integrity of the writing process and fairly compensate the writers. For All Mankind Season 4 premieres on November 4.

For All Mankind is about to drop its fourth season on Apple TV+, and although its co-creators and writers Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert are keen to get started on Season 5's pre-production, there's been a slight stumbling block — the show hasn't actually been greenlit for a fifth season yet and its usual writers' room process hasn't been able to begin, as they told Collider's Steve Weintraub during an exclusive interview. Noting that the series does not "officially" have a Season 5 pickup yet, Nedivi revealed that the expedited writers' room process that streaming series tend to employ, in order to facilitate a speedy production schedule, was unable to happen this year due to the minor issue of the Writers' Guild of America strike, which ran for four months.

"It's interesting because I think the difference this year, because of the writers’ strike, we weren't able to do that. So we weren't able to start a room for Season 5," explained Nedivi. "I think you're right, that's usually how it works on a show like ours, where you would have to start the room before the next season premieres."

Nedivi added that this was the first time the show would be airing a premiere without knowing that there was already a pre-production schedule in place for the next season to begin, but he expressed optimism that not only would the show be renewed officially, but that they could rapidly get the gears in motion so that the show isn't off our screens for too much longer.

"I think this is the first time in the history of the show where the show is premiering without us really starting a room for Season 5. So not only do we not have an official pickup, we haven't even started the room yet. In a way, I think that's because of the strike. I think we had to hold off, and I think it was the right move, and hopefully, we can get that pickup and continue to tell the story.

How Has the WGA Strike Affected 'For All Mankind'?

Image via Apple TV+

Nedivi stressed that this hold-up was not a negative in his eyes and that the strike was needed in order to preserve the integrity of the writing process as well as to fairly compensate those striking. He added that audiences were well-informed on the strike, and that goodwill is sure to extend to the writers if faced with a broadcasting delay.

"The thing that happened with the strike was necessary. It had to happen, and there are consequences of those things, you know? So, I think you're right; it affected almost every show, and I think audiences now are a little more forgiving," he said. "I think people are a little more engaged now. They know what happened with the writers’ strike and the SAG strike. I think there's an understanding now that there will be delays on certain shows not coming back as quickly as they did, that it won't be the same. So, I think in this next year, I think people understand why there are those delays."

For All Mankind Season 4 debuts on November 4 on AppleTV+, with subsequent episodes premiering weekly on Fridays. Look for more from our exclusive interview soon.